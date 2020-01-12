PPP forgiveness still 'onerous process' despite effort to simplify, lenders say

Efforts to simplify the forgiveness process for small-dollar Paycheck Protection Program loans may still be missing the mark, stakeholders say.

The Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration are now offering a simpler form for borrowers to use if they have PPP loans of $50,000 or less — a total of nearly 3.6 million loans and about $62 billion in funds, according to the government.

But Timothy Reimink, managing director at financial consulting firm Crowe LLP, said despite the help for borrowers, "It's still a little confusing for lenders," who still have to review large amounts of documentation.

Under the new guidance, banks have to evaluate documents from their borrowers to confirm the loan money went to costs that are forgivable under the PPP, including payroll, rent and utilities, and mortgage interest.

That’s true even though that documentation no longer has to go to the SBA along with the form. And that evaluation raises questions for banks, Reimink said.

With the exception of payroll costs, "There’s not a good way, if any way, for the lender to determine what documentation should have been submitted," he said. "Lenders don’t have that visibility."

Craig Mancinotti, managing director at ProBank Austin, an investment services company in Toledo, Ohio, said even if borrowers bring in documentation, it may be tough for lenders to make sure they’ve gotten the right information.

Previously, when banks have sent the regular forgiveness applications to the SBA, "Borrowers have not done a very good job of complying with the documentation required. Banks are very concerned," he said.

Many financial institutions have been cautious about submitting forgiveness applications due to uncertainty about the process.

Loan forgiveness calculations are another area of concern, stakeholders said.

The form requires borrowers to certify that they have accurately verified the eligible payments they have made. They also have to tell their banks that they have calculated the right amount of loan forgiveness they are requesting.

That is now a tall order for banks to consider, according to Nick Simpson, senior vice president of public affairs at the Consumer Bankers Association.

"It’s now up to the lender to go through and figure out what numbers the borrower used to calculate their forgiveness," Simpson told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This is still a very onerous process for both the borrower and the lender."

Crowe’s Reimink said the loan forgiveness calculation issue may be a difficult one for banks when deciding whether to give the green light for applications to go to the SBA for final approval.

"The borrower still needs to do all the calculations, but the form doesn’t require them to show any of their work," Reimink said.

Another big responsibility on the form is that borrowers have to certify they have not committed fraud in asking for their loan to be forgiven. That could mean issues for banks, Mancinotti said.

"If the lender is aware of potential fraud, the bank would properly decline the application and say fraud was the reason," he told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "I was involved in a review this week where someone closed on the sale of their business with a PPP loan, and that’s against the rules.

"They’re not going to get any forgiveness, and they’ll have to pay the money back," Mancinotti said.

The government, which released the guidance without approval from Congress, called it a win for borrowers in an interim final rule accompanying the form.

It will "provide much-needed financial assistance to a broad range of small businesses and provide borrowers with appropriate flexibility in the current economic climate," the Treasury and the SBA said in the rule.

But at a time when the banking industry is pushing for automatic forgiveness for PPP loans of up to $150,000 or less, "It’s not blanket forgiveness," said Mancinotti. That would require an act of Congress, he said.

With lawmakers approaching the end of the session and the future uncertain for any stimulus package containing PPP relief, the CBA’s Simpson said his group is anxious for any movement, perhaps in a stand-alone bill.

"We would support Congress moving the stand-alone PPP," he said. "We think it has the support that if it comes out, it has the support to pass."