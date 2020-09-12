Possible MetLife, Zurich deal could be boon for Farmers

The potential sale of MetLife Inc.'s U.S. property and casualty business may shake up the rankings of the largest underwriters of both homeowners and private auto insurance.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is reportedly in "advanced talks" to acquire MetLife's U.S. property and casualty business for about $4 billion. The Farmers Insurance Group of Cos. stands to gain ground in both business lines should talks between Zurich and MetLife bear fruit; a Zurich subsidiary manages Farmers Insurance Exchange and affiliates. A deal may close as soon as early December.

Over the past decade, Farmers' auto growth rate has generally lagged several of its peers. In 2009, it was the fourth-largest underwriter in auto but started dropping in the ranks shortly after it completed its acquisition of 21st Century Holding Co.

If the potential deal with MetLife is sealed, Farmers would become the sixth-largest underwriter of private auto, based on pro forma 2019 direct written premiums, up from the seventh spot.

In addition, the potential deal would also make Farmers the third-largest underwriter of homeowners policies in terms of direct written premiums. It currently sits in the No. 5 spot.

In a note, Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields said a deal for MetLife's P&C business would confirm the importance of having multiple distribution channels given Farmers' captive agency network and MetLife's worksite marketing distribution. Shields also said the combination would "sustain competitive pricing" over the long term.

"Of the two main advantages of personal lines size — economies of scale that support lower rates and bigger premium and loss databases that sustain granular pricing models — the former seems more likely than the latter, given these companies' general market share declines," he said.

In addition, Shields pointed out that Progressive Corp. would be especially well positioned to gain share during any distractions caused by the potential transaction because of its "unique dexterity."

Zurich and MetLife declined to comment to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Kemper stands to gain from American Access

After recently announcing a separate deal, Kemper Corp. will also climb up the ranks of largest underwriters in private auto, moving from No. 13 to No. 11.

Kemper is set to acquire American Access Casualty Co. and its related captive insurance agency Newins Insurance Agency Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries for about $370 million.

In a note, Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome said he viewed the transaction as "straightforward" from a strategical standpoint and pointed out that Kemper has long talked about acquiring more nonstandard auto insurers to bring into its existing operations.

Newsome also mentioned that American Access' customer base is majority Hispanic, which he said "fits" with Kemper's existing businesses.

Duane Sanders, Kemper's property and casualty president, said in an email that the company is committed to meeting the "unique needs" of customers and that its specialty auto focus, including the Hispanic market, is a part of that commitment.

"Our ability to have the right products, services and support to meet their needs is a core strength for both companies," Sanders said.

Piper Sandler's Newsome said Kemper experienced "success" when it integrated Infinity Property & Casualty Corp. in 2018, which he added would suggest that the new deal will be "largely seamless."

With respect to whether Kemper might consider further deals to increase geographic reach in that niche, Sanders said the insurer is focused on "building core capabilities" to serve customers and grow business organically.

"If, over time, we can enhance those capabilities in a financially attractive way, we'll consider it," Sanders said.

Rankings from 2019 are unlikely to be fully indicative of 2020 results due to the various ways in which private auto carriers extended COVID-19 premium credits as well as temporary rate discounts to their customers.