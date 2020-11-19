 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/philippines-becomes-1st-country-to-close-financial-markets-over-coronavirus-57622974 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Philippines becomes 1st country to close financial markets over coronavirus

Street Talk Episode 68 - As many investors zig away from bank stocks, 2 vets in the space zag toward them

Street Talk Episode 66 - Community banks tap the debt markets while the getting is good

Street Talk Episode 67 - Veteran investor tabs Mick Mulvaney to help with latest financial stock-focused fund

Street Talk Episode 65 - Deferral practices trap US bank portfolios in purgatory


Philippines becomes 1st country to close financial markets over coronavirus

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. became the first global bourse to close amid the coronavirus pandemic as authorities took steps to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's lockdown of the country's most populous region.

There will be no trading at the stock exchange and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines starting March 17 "until further notice to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease," the company said in a statement dated March 16.

The Philippines Stock Exchange PSEi Index fell 7.9% on March 16 and is down 27.2% over the past month, in line with similar declines around the world, as governments have taken increasingly draconian measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It had a market capitalization of 13.95 trillion Philippine pesos ($269 billion) at the end of 2019, compared with about $26.8 trillion for the S&P 500 at the same time. The biggest company traded on the Philippine Stock Exchange is SM Investments Corp., with a market cap of 1.3 trillion pesos.