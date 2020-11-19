Philippines becomes 1st country to close financial markets over coronavirus

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. became the first global bourse to close amid the coronavirus pandemic as authorities took steps to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's lockdown of the country's most populous region.

There will be no trading at the stock exchange and no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines starting March 17 "until further notice to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease," the company said in a statement dated March 16.

The Philippines Stock Exchange PSEi Index fell 7.9% on March 16 and is down 27.2% over the past month, in line with similar declines around the world, as governments have taken increasingly draconian measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It had a market capitalization of 13.95 trillion Philippine pesos ($269 billion) at the end of 2019, compared with about $26.8 trillion for the S&P 500 at the same time. The biggest company traded on the Philippine Stock Exchange is SM Investments Corp., with a market cap of 1.3 trillion pesos.