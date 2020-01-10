 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/pharma-giant-investigating-covid-19-s-racial-ethnic-disparities-60250240 content
Pharma giant investigating COVID-19's racial, ethnic disparities

COVID-19 has hit communities of color far more severely than other populations in the U.S. A partnership between Gilead Sciences Inc. and Morehouse College aims to discover exactly why.

COVID-19 has hit communities of color far more severely than other populations in the U.S. A partnership between Gilead Sciences Inc. and Morehouse College aims to discover exactly why.

Black Americans account for almost 25% of COVID-19 deaths, even though they represent just 13% of the U.S. population, according to data from Gilead featured in our latest Chart of the Week. At the end of July, the pharmaceutical giant agreed to provide Morehouse College's Satcher Health Leadership Institute with $1 million to create a health equity data platform to investigate the disparity. S&P Global Market Intelligence spoke with Gilead's Douglas Brooks and Satcher's Daniel Dawes about the partnership and the deeper racial inequalities that exist in U.S. healthcare.

"This is 2020 — we have the technological capability and we know that we have this track record of not addressing these entrenched inequities," Dawes said. "We said enough is enough."

In this week's edition of the ESG Insider newsletter, we also explore how ESG investing can help lift Latin America out of the pandemic-induced economic damage, and we examine mining companies' reliance on water and the attendant risks.

Chart of the Week

Chart of the Week

SNL Image

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Gilead-Morehouse study racial, ethnic disparity in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences is partnering with historically Black Morehouse College to examine how and why the COVID-19 pandemic has had an outsized effect on minority populations.

How ESG investment can drive a post-COVID-19 recovery in Latin America

Experts say ESG investing could be a key factor in Latin America's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate-driven water issues may increase pressure on miners with tailings dams

As climate change escalates concerns over global water supplies, mining companies may face renewed pressure from different investor and sustainability groups concerned about the threat to water resources that the sector represents.

Environmental

Shortage of critical minerals leaves EU reliant on problematic sources for now

EY identifies 1,000 green projects to drive EU pandemic recovery

PennEast gas pipeline project requires broader environmental review, critics say

Social

Apple details commitment to freedom of expression, human rights

Newmont fast-tracks Denver, Perth hubs' tech as COVID-19 removes 10,000 workers

EY identifies 1,000 green projects to drive EU pandemic recoveryConn. draft bill seeks to have utilities pay for spoiled food, medication

Governance

Biden could limit extractive industry on public lands, reversing Trump trend

Major Trump backer increases interest in gold mine under US government review

Newmont fast-tracks Denver, Perth hubs' tech as COVID-19 removes 10,000 workersNorthern Trust strives to enhance its ESG analytics with new data categories

ESG Indices

SNL Image

Questions or suggestions? Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence's ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com.