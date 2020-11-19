PG&E strikes deal with Newsom on $58B bankruptcy restructuring

Calling it the "final component" of their roughly $58 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and its parent company, PG&E Corp., on March 20 announced an agreement with one of their fiercest critics, California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The deal smooths the debtor companies' path to meet a state-imposed June 30 deadline for approval of their reorganization plan.

One clause of the agreement outlines a bidding process for sale of Pacific Gas and Electric, or PG&E, assets if that timeline slips.

In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, PG&E asked for authorization of a "case resolution contingency process," negotiated with the Governor's Office, that would include the appointment of a chief transition officer to oversee a massive asset sale if the utility fails to gain the approval of its restructuring plan by the June deadline.

PG&E officials have repeatedly stated their determination to meet the deadline, which will allow PG&E to participate in a $21 billion statewide wildfire insurance fund to cover the costs of future wildfires linked to utility infrastructure.

Newsom has previously voiced stiff opposition to the utility's plan. In a December letter to PG&E Corp. CEO Bill Johnson, Newsom said the utility's proposal was not in compliance with state law and called for a "radically restructured" utility along with a process for transitioning ownership if the deadline could not be met.

The revised plan includes a number of safety, governance and financing commitments that have alleviated Newsom's objections.

"The governor believes that if the motion is granted and the [California Public Utilities Commission] approves the plan with the governance, financial and operational provisions submitted to the CPUC by the utility ... the plan will, in the governor's judgment, be compliant with [state law]," Newsom's attorneys said in March 20 bankruptcy court papers.

As part of the agreement, PG&E has committed to not reinstating a dividend for approximately three years and to pursuing a securitization transaction of $7.5 billion that is neutral on customers' bills. The agreement also calls for stricter state oversight of the company and its use of power shutoffs to avoid the kind of utility-ignited wildfires that landed PG&E in bankruptcy protection.

PG&E and its parent company filed for bankruptcy in January 2019, citing $30 billion or more in wildfire liabilities. Its restructuring plan includes $25.5 billion in payments to wildfire victims, insurance companies and public entities.