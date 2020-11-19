PG&E presses for vote on restructuring plan amid lingering pushback

A PG&E worker on a job in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 9, 2019. The utility's bankruptcy exit plan is fair to its workforce, according to a labor group representing roughly 12,000 employees.

Source: AP Photo

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and its parent company, PG&E Corp., are nearing the home stretch of their joint Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring after recently striking critical deals with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California's Office of Emergency Services to resolve roughly $4 billion in claims for disaster recovery assistance related to catastrophic wildfires linked to the embattled California utility.

"I think that we have largely resolved every issue," Stephen Karotkin, an attorney for Pacific Gas and Electric, or PG&E, and its holding company, told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco at a March 11 hearing.

At a March 16 hearing, to be conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus epidemic, Judge Dennis Montali will consider approval of another key piece of the PG&E puzzle: bankruptcy exit financing. PG&E's latest financing proposal, negotiated with utility bondholders and modified after criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom, includes up to $12 billion in equity financing commitments through purchases of common stock in the reorganized PG&E Corp. and up to $10.825 billion in new debt funding commitments split between the utility and its parent company.

Pending Montali's approval of the financing plan, in addition to any further changes to the overall restructuring proposal and the voting procedures, PG&E hopes to send out tens of thousands of ballots this month. If all goes according to schedule, creditors will have until May 15 to accept or reject the restructuring bid, which includes $25.5 billion in settlements with individual wildfire victims, insurance companies and public entities.

Montali has signaled his intent to move the cases ahead based on PG&E's recent progress, its state-imposed requirement to emerge from bankruptcy by June 30, 2020, and the needs of wildfire victims awaiting payment. But there is no assurance that PG&E will win enough votes for its plan from creditors or garner the necessary approval of state energy regulators amid strong opposition from numerous parties.

'Productive discussions'

PG&E reached a $13.5 billion settlement with a group representing tens of thousands of people who lost property in the fires. But many wildfire victims have voiced frustration with the deal because it relies partly on common stock in the reorganized PG&E Corp., in addition to cash, as compensation for their losses.

Governor Newsom, on the other hand, recently has softened his tone on PG&E after months of threatening a possible state takeover.

In a March 6 court filing, an attorney for Newsom cited "productive discussions" with the utility to address Newsom's concerns, including reduction of higher utility debt levels that he feared could leave PG&E too exposed to the risk of another bankruptcy. An investigation is also underway at the California Public Utilities Commission that could further improve the restructuring proposal, the attorney added.

"The result of these efforts may lead to a plan that in the governer's view satisfies [California law]," according to the filing.

Recent turmoil in global financial markets could make it difficult for Newsom to push for more debt reduction.

"Getting investors to increase the level of equity commitment in the current market environment may be extremely difficult," analysts at Mizuho Securities USA LLC said in a March 12 note to clients.

'Unmistakable ratepayer bailout'

Parties in the PUC proceeding appear to be split on whether PG&E's plan needs more work.

John Geesman, a former member of the California Energy Commission and the governing board of the California ISO, said in a March 13 brief to the PUC that regulators "should reject the PG&E plan of reorganization," arguing that it fails to meet a requirement to remain neutral, on average, to customer rates.

Geesman, an attorney who represents the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility, pointed to testimony by PG&E Corp. CEO Bill Johnson indicating the utility is seeking to propose a $7 billion securitization financing to recover wildfire claim costs, post-bankruptcy, that would be backed by ratepayers.

"Unless and until the commission determines otherwise, the claims payments to victims of the 2017 and 2018 wildfires are shareholder liabilities — and the proposed securitization intended to finance those claims payments is an unmistakable ratepayer bailout of shareholder liabilities," Geesman said.

Marin Clean Energy, a local government-run community choice aggregator that operates in PG&E territory, on March 13 demanded the immediate appointment of a receiver to take control of utility operations, with the power to sell natural gas or electric assets.

"Upon the appointment of a receiver, all options to rehabilitate the utility should be on the table," Marin Clean Energy said, citing PG&E's "abhorrent safety record," and a restructuring plan that, in its view, puts ratepayers "at great financial risk, and inappropriately extracts value from the utility to benefit the corporation."

San Francisco is also lobbying regulators to force PG&E to sell off assets, including grid infrastructure the city has offered to acquire, or even consider revoking its license to operate in California.

Some stakeholders view the planned restructuring favorably. The Natural Resources Defense Council and a host of renewable energy trade groups have backed it, as have labor unions.

"PG&E's commitments to employees in its plan of reorganization will remove the cloud of uncertainty that has hovered over these employees and begin the return [of] stability," the Coalition of California Utility Employees said in a March 13 filing to the PUC. The group called the plan "just and reasonable," to utility employees at least.