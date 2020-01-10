PG&E CEO to step down in August

Andrew Vesey is stepping down as president, CEO and a director of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Aug. 1.

On the same date, Michael Lewis, senior vice president of electric operations, will become interim president of the utility, according to a July 30 filing.

On Aug. 15, Janet Loduca will step down as senior vice president and general counsel of the utility and its parent PG&E Corp. John Simon will replace Loduca as executive vice president, general counsel, and chief ethics and compliance officer of both companies.

PG&E Corp. and its utility subsidiary emerged from bankruptcy July 1.