 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/leg-immobilien-ceo-sees-investors-pushing-up-residential-prices-59824099 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Pension and sovereign wealth funds to push up German resi prices, says LEG CEO

Gauging Supply Chain Risk In Volatile Times

The Commercial Real Estate CRE Sector Feels the Impact of the Coronavirus

Credit Analytics Case Study Poundworld Retail Ltd

Segment

IFRS 9 Impairment How It Impacts Your Corporation And How We Can Help


Pension and sovereign wealth funds to push up German resi prices, says LEG CEO

Valuations in the German residential market are likely to continue rising as its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly attractive to investors, according to the CEO of one of the country's largest homeowners, LEG Immobilien AG.

Speaking during a first-half earnings call, Lars von Lackum said that the influx of capital from pension and sovereign wealth funds is likely to fuel further valuation increases in the second half of 2020.

LEG Immobilien, which owns about 136,000 residential units located mainly in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region, saw the value of its portfolio increase by 5.0% year on year in the first half of 2020, to €12.51 billion.

"Everyone is aware of how resilient German residential has behaved during the pandemic, and that it's no surprise that a lot of pension funds, but also sovereign funds are trying to buy into residential assets," said von Lackum. "And, therefore, from our perspective, we're also expecting a valuation uplift for the second half."

German residential has been one of the strongest performing sub-sectors in European real estate in recent years. A chronic shortage of supply and increasing demand in Germany's major cities has supported steady rental and valuation growth, boosting the stocks of the country's largest listed residential landlords.

LEG Immobilien's peers enjoyed similarly positive results in the first half of the year. Vonovia SE, the largest listed residential landlord and property company in Europe by market capitalization, saw its German portfolio record valuation growth of 6.3% in the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year period. The company also operates in Austria, Sweden, France and the Netherlands.

Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch said during a first-half earnings call that the company had suffered "no meaningful impact from COVID-19."

"Overall, the business is boring, and we are even now more relaxed than after Q1 because all processes in our company are adapted to COVID-19."