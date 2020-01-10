Pension and sovereign wealth funds to push up German resi prices, says LEG CEO

Valuations in the German residential market are likely to continue rising as its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly attractive to investors, according to the CEO of one of the country's largest homeowners, LEG Immobilien AG.

Speaking during a first-half earnings call, Lars von Lackum said that the influx of capital from pension and sovereign wealth funds is likely to fuel further valuation increases in the second half of 2020.

LEG Immobilien, which owns about 136,000 residential units located mainly in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region, saw the value of its portfolio increase by 5.0% year on year in the first half of 2020, to €12.51 billion.

"Everyone is aware of how resilient German residential has behaved during the pandemic, and that it's no surprise that a lot of pension funds, but also sovereign funds are trying to buy into residential assets," said von Lackum. "And, therefore, from our perspective, we're also expecting a valuation uplift for the second half."

German residential has been one of the strongest performing sub-sectors in European real estate in recent years. A chronic shortage of supply and increasing demand in Germany's major cities has supported steady rental and valuation growth, boosting the stocks of the country's largest listed residential landlords.

LEG Immobilien's peers enjoyed similarly positive results in the first half of the year. Vonovia SE, the largest listed residential landlord and property company in Europe by market capitalization, saw its German portfolio record valuation growth of 6.3% in the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year period. The company also operates in Austria, Sweden, France and the Netherlands.

Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch said during a first-half earnings call that the company had suffered "no meaningful impact from COVID-19."

"Overall, the business is boring, and we are even now more relaxed than after Q1 because all processes in our company are adapted to COVID-19."