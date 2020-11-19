PE firms to exit Vertafore for $5.4B; Blackstone to sell $7.8B stake in Cheniere

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Deal slump

Private equity and venture capital deal flow across the U.S. and Europe fell year over year in the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic spread globally.

A total of 4,472 entries were announced across both regions in the first half of 2020, falling from 5,614 deals across the same period in 2019. Including add-ons, deal volume fell from 8,726 in the first six months of 2019 to 6,890 in 2020, marking a 21% decrease.

Deal-making slipped further in both regions in the second quarter as managers reacted to lockdown measures and turned their attention to shoring up their portfolio companies. In Europe, entries fell from 1,130 in the first quarter of 2020 to 1,003 deals. The fall for U.S. entries was even steeper, with a drop to 932 deals announced from 1,407 in the first quarter.

Information technology was the most resilient sector across both the U.S. and Europe, in line with 2019 trends, with greater demand placed on digital solutions due to lockdowns. A total of 955 U.S. IT entries were announced in the first half, with 803 made across the same period in Europe.

Healthcare was the second most in demand industry in both regions as demand for services increased amid the coronavirus fallout. In the U.S., 476 healthcare deals were signed in the first half of 2020, with a further 304 announced across Europe.

High-tech transaction

* Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP and Vista Equity Partners LLC are selling insurance software vendor Vertafore Inc. for approximately $5.35 billion in an all-cash deal to software and automated solutions provider Roper Technologies Inc. The deal is set to be completed in the third quarter.

Blackstone play

* The Blackstone Group Inc. is in talks with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s infrastructure unit on the potential sale of its minority interest in Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm holds a 41.2% stake in the company valued at $7.8 billion.

* The private equity giant is in internal discussions to join Microsoft Corp. in a bid to acquire the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok Inc., Fox Business reported, citing sources.

* The firm is also expecting to receive as much as $2.5 billion in new debt funding from Bank of America and Credit Suisse for its $4.7 billion acquisition of genetic records and family history firm Ancestry.com LLC, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

* Blackstone deployed $150 million of capital to newly formed hedge fund Palm Lane Capital, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

On the block

* Carlyle Group Inc. is considering selling Portuguese plastic-packaging company Logoplaste Consultores Técnicos SA, which could fetch over €1 billion in a sale, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* TPG Capital LP, Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR & Co. Inc. and South Korean internet company NAVER Corp. participated in a preliminary bidding round for JTBC Studios Co. Ltd.'s pre-IPO share sale, which could be as much as 40% of its outstanding shares, The Korea Economic Daily's Korean Investors reported.

* Dymon Asia Private Equity (S.E. Asia) Fund II Pte. Ltd. is exploring selling shares in The Holstein Milk Co. Sdn. Bhd. ahead of the Malaysian beverage producer's potential IPO, alongside the company's shareholders and founder Loi Tuan Ee, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

* Warburg Pincus LLC will press forward on its sale of a 45% stake in Swiss banking technology group Avaloq group AG for a potential valuation of as much as $2 billion, finews.com reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

It's a deal

* Advent International Corp. will purchase a 75% and 25% stake in U.K. parcel delivery company Hermes Parcelnet Ltd. and Hermes Germany GmbH, respectively.

* Dutch Infrastructure Fund BV, or DIF Capital Partners, agreed to pay €81.9 million for a 49% stake in European rail freight leasing company Touax Rail Ltd.

* Quadrant Pvt. Equity Pty Ltd. agreed to acquire a majority stake in smartphone mounting system manufacturer Quad Lock, The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk blog reported.

* Antin Infrastructure Partners is selling a minority interest in Dutch fiber-optic network operator Eurofiber Nederland BV, Reuters reported, citing sources.

* Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC will buy construction products distributor HD Supply Construction Supply Ltd. from HD Supply Holdings Inc.

