PE firms eye SVB loan book; Helios mulls Crown Agents exit

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Private equity firms including Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc. and Ares Management Corp. are interested in buying Silicon Valley Bank's $74 billion book of loans, The Irish Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and its advisers are thinking of selling the entire bank or its certain operations or assets, the report said.

* Helios Investment Partners LLP is looking to sell Crown Agents Bank Ltd., Thomson Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Helios Investment Partners hired Barclays PLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to explore strategic options for the U.K.-based provider of cross-border payments.

