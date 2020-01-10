Past M&A results may make investors wary of Allstate's deal for National General

Allstate Corp. has some integration risk and investor skepticism to overcome if it is to prove that its excess capital is in good hands as it deploys $4 billion to acquire of National General Holdings Corp.

Investors see some of Allstate's recent acquisitions to be expensive and insufficiently beneficial to GAAP earnings, according to Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome. That view contributed to the company's stock falling after the deal was disclosed, Newsome said in an interview. Allstate shares dropped 4.78% to $88.22 the day of the announcement.

"Investors are saying, 'Virtually every deal you've done has done poorly from a GAAP financial perspective, so why do we think this is different?'" Newsome said. Deals that brought on Esurance and SquareTrade did not create earnings accretion that shareholders expected, he said.

The pending merger with National General is the second-largest announced P&C underwriter acquisition since 2015, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Stockholders weigh the cost of Allstate's acquisitions against deploying that money in its repurchase program, he said. But Newsome believes National General should be one of the company's better transactions.

"You're getting some book value out of the acquisition," he said. "When you're just doing a buyback, you're completely shrinking your balance sheet."

Compared to Allstate's other acquisitions, the National General deal is expected to add to earnings in the first year, Newsome said a note to clients. The transaction also presents a significant opportunity to improve the growth and earnings of Allstate's business from independent agents, he said.

Some investors, however, may have preferred a different type of acquisition, CFRA analyst Cathy Seifert wrote in a July 8 note.

"We think a deal to expand [Allstate's] product line, tech capabilities or growth trajectory would have been more favorably received," Seifert said. That said, the addition to earnings and growth in the company's personal lines market share are positives.

Big boost to independent agent network

From the independent agents' perspective, combining Allstate's recognized brand with National General into their product lineup is "the best of both worlds," said Bob Rusbuldt, president and CEO of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.

"Any time you can bring that kind of brand recognition into an independent agency, I think that's good," Rusbuldt said in an interview.

Rusbuldt said agents and brokers like National General because its technology and platform are easy to use, but the company has no brand profile with consumers. Adding Allstate to the mix changes that.

"Now, you get the best of both worlds," he said. "Not only do you have the Nat Gen platform technology, its ease of use and the products that they have, you also get the Allstate brand, one of the top recognized brands in the country."

Rusbuldt said Allstate has added 1,800 independent agents to the fold this year; bringing in National General's network of approximately 42,300 independent agents stands to make Allstate the fifth-largest independent agent-broker company in the U.S.

Transitioning to independent agents provides companies more flexibility by not having to invest in and "agency plant" because independent agents and brokers own their own business, said Rusbuldt. It also gives them an escape route if the area the agent covers is not turning a profit.

"A company usually makes a one-year commitment to an agent broker," Rusbuldt said. "So, if they find that they are in an area where it's not profitable for the company, at end of that agency appointment contract, they don't have to renew it."

Nonstandard execution risks

Allstate's executives believe a tie-up with National General would be an important reentry into the nonstandard auto insurance business covering risky drivers. But that type of diversification could add execution risks, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski said.

Allstate's "core competencies" are in the standard market for more affluent and safe drivers that the company gets through its channel of agents that sell only Allstate insurance, Zaremski said in a July 8 research note to clients.

"On the other hand, [National General's] core customer base has a lower relative income profile, and those customers are acquired via relationships with independent agencies, a channel where Allstate has had limited success in the past," he wrote.