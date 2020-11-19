Pandemic makes CRA reform 'more important than ever,' OCC officials say

Officials from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said COVID-19 and its economic impact make reforming the Community Reinvestment Act critically important, even as the other banking regulators declined to join in on the new rule.

The OCC issued its final rule on reforming the Community Reinvestment Act on May 20, without the support of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. or the Federal Reserve. The FDIC had originally agreed to the proposed rule, but Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in a statement that helping their borrowers through the COVID-19 crisis should be where banks are focusing their efforts.

But OCC officials said during a call with reporters that the current crisis actually makes CRA reform all the more crucial, a notion Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting voiced May 12 during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

"Now is the time when CRA modernization is needed more than ever," said OCC Chief Operating Officer Brian Brooks on the call. "Our view is, this is going to increase CRA activity. It's going to help the very people who are most vulnerable."

According to the OCC, about 70% of CRA activity occurs at banks regulated by the OCC. Without the FDIC or Fed joining in, it is possible that banks may change charters to avoid being subject to the new rule. OCC officials said the FDIC may sign off on the reform at a later time, but it has different priorities for the banks it regulates as it works through the COVID-19 pandemic. "It would be incorrect to conclude that the FDIC isn't going to participate, that is an open dialogue item with them," said Brooks.

Changes were made from the initial proposal after the OCC received about 7,500 comment letters. OCC officials said despite the large amount of input, they made sure to read comment letters and incorporate them into the final rule.

The new rule will be phased in over time, starting with a data-gathering phase on Oct. 1, when banks will use the new qualifying items as part of their CRA evaluations. One change from the proposal is that the final rule does not state criteria for meeting the ratings categories, and the OCC will use the time between Oct. 1, when the rule starts, and Jan. 1, 2023, when most banks are required to be in full compliance with the rule, as a period to gather the data needed to set the criteria.

"The nature of the existing CRA rule means that there isn't any good data," said Brooks. "The point of enacting this today is to allow banks to begin operating under the new regime, which will then generate the kind of reliable, integrity-based, objective information that will allow us to set thresholds in the future," he said.

Bao Nguyen, principal deputy chief counsel at the OCC, said another notice of proposed rulemaking will be issued to outline how the OCC will conduct its analysis and set benchmarks with the new framework. The NPR will also have a comment period, Nguyen said. The finalized criteria will be issued before the Jan. 1, 2023 implementation date.

There were also comments from community groups on how to determine if lending in low-to-middle income geographies but to non-LMI borrowers could qualify for CRA credit. Community groups were more concerned with under-investment than gentrification, Brooks said, and the tension was resolved by including both a geographic test and a dollar-amount test in the final rule. Geographic credit will be given for all qualifying activity regardless of borrowers' LMI status, but for the dollar test, the funds will only be counted for LMI borrowers, regardless of geography. Both tests will go into determining a bank's ranking.

One other change based on comment letters was increasing the asset threshold for the small bank exemption to include banks with under $2.5 billion in total assets. According to OCC officials, most banks will still be subject to the reform, but small banks that may find it burdensome to change systems or approaches will not be subject to the new rule.