Pandemic forces tech adoption on many in life insurance business – brokerage CEO

➤ Life insurance brokers and underwriters who were slow or reluctant to adopt technology-based policy applications have been forced to do so during the past six months.

➤ Sales of life insurance have grown with increased awareness of mortality, while annuity sales have suffered with in-person sales curtailed due to business limitations and infection fears.

Brokers International Ltd. distributes individually underwritten life insurance and annuities products from more than 50 insurers and annuity carriers through some 4,500 financial professionals. CEO Mark Williams said the company has seen a marked acceleration in the use of electronic applications and signatures for life insurance, which saves time and money for all parties because paperwork and errors that lead to resubmissions have been significantly reduced.

Life insurance sales for the company are up 15% compared to last year, while annuity sales have fallen by as much as 35% owing to pandemic-induced mortality talk in the former case and restrictions on person-to-person meetings in the latter.

Williams discussed those and other topics in an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence. The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.

S&P Global Market Intelligence: Electronic applications have been a growing part of the life insurtech landscape for years as a means to streamline applications. How has the pandemic accelerated adoption?

Mark Williams, CEO, Brokers International Ltd.

Credit: Mark Williams

Mark Williams: When COVID hit mid-March, you saw most of the carriers that were lagging speed up their [adoption] process to make sure they had electronic apps. It was almost overnight, is how it felt. All of a sudden, we had a huge, huge increase in the number of digital applications.

From the agent standpoint, you saw the utilization of electronic apps also jump up, because it's easier to fill out an application online. It almost requires you to fill out the application correctly because it doesn't allow you to go to the next page without the correct information.

What were some of the barriers to adoption before the pandemic?

The average age of an insurance agent is pushing 60, so there has been a slow adoption of electronic apps. ... Here's a group of people who really didn't grow up with computer applications. Now they're being thrown into the situation where they really do need to adopt it.

It's like sitting down in a car and someone telling you to drive. You have to figure it out.

What is driving your company's increase in life insurance sales?

To be super frank, people have been talking about death every day for the past five months. In general that's not a positive, but it is for the life insurance business. I hate to say that, but people … don't like to think about death. They certainly don't like to talk about it, and for the last five months, that's all we've talked about.

Why have annuities sales slumped?

I think for several reasons. These are turbulent times for everyone. We're seeing the markets fluctuating, and interest rates are at an all-time low. I think people are nervous about moving their money. Then you add on top of that, you can't sit face-to-face with your adviser. Annuities are, generally speaking, a face-to-face sale.

An even bigger part of it is that most agents are reliant on prospecting. If you don't have a large book of existing clientele that you can call on and visit, but you are used to prospecting with new customers face-to-face, COVID has halted that. We have many agents that do seminar selling — literally live seminars. Oftentimes, they're educational [inside] a library or some kind of public place. There are many agents that do dinner seminars and talk about financial planning. All of that went away overnight.

As things open up for more in-person meetings, which aspects of recently adopted electronic and virtual business practices are likely to endure past the pandemic?

So imagine you're an agent in New York, or, Chicago, or Ohio, and you've got clients that leave for the winter and head south. Well, if you want to do an annual review, and they're not around, what a great opportunity to do it over Skype or Zoom or Microsoft Teams or whatever.

Now you're comfortable with that medium, and your clients are probably much more comfortable with that because they're doing it more and more. This provides you a new avenue to reach customers and prospects that you didn't have before.

What are things that the business misses from in-person interactions that people are anxious to get back to?

I think you build a better relationship face-to-face than online. Some of that will come back. Most people are starving for human interaction. You endear yourself to someone when you're sitting in their home or in their office — in their space.

You're talking about your finances, how much money you make, how much debt you have, your fears of living too long and running out of money or dying too soon. These are pretty heavy conversations. They're very personal, and there's something a little less personal about online.