Pandemic debt, cash effects to threaten companies for years – BIS

Damage to company balance sheets from the coronavirus pandemic could take years to make itself known, while cash and liquid asset holdings may provide little protection to companies facing solvency issues, senior economists with the Bank for International Settlements wrote in a Dec. 7 paper.

"Despite the unprecedented COVID-19 shock, our analysis suggests that exits may remain contained in the short run, as pressure on firms may take time to build up," economists Ryan Banerjee and Enisse Kharroubi wrote in the paper from the BIS, which serves as a backstop to central banks.

The relationship between a company's debt servicing vulnerabilities and its potential exit from the market is historically tighter during relatively calm periods than what was seen during either the Great Financial Crisis or the European sovereign debt crisis, they wrote. It typically takes two years before the full impact of higher financial vulnerabilities will force a company to shutter, they wrote.

The lag could be even greater due to the current pandemic, they said, due to "highly accommodative" monetary policy, public guarantees on loans, fiscal measures to bolster companies' cash flows and moratoriums on certain credit obligations.

The economists wrote this could ultimately hinder companies' ability to prevent shuttering in the future.

"To the extent that firms have borrowed to bridge the severe downturn, they may have become more vulnerable to future shocks, especially if they have built up high short-term debt and face low cash flows relative to interest expenses," they wrote.