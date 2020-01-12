 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/pandemic-could-cause-record-low-unbanked-rate-to-rise-fdic-survey-says-60785678 content
Pandemic could cause record-low unbanked rate to rise, FDIC survey says

While the number of households with bank or credit union accounts rose to a record 95% between 2017 and 2019, that number may fall in 2020 and beyond due to the pandemic, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Oct. 19.

The FDIC, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, conducted the Survey of Household Use of Banking and Financial Services in June 2019, collecting responses from nearly 33,000 households. The survey is conducted every other year. Changes in the labor market due to COVID-19 are still unfolding, the FDIC said in a report revealing the survey's findings, with the full effect not yet known.

"However, early evidence has shown a rapid and dramatic increase in the unemployment rate," the FDIC said, with many also suffering reduced income from reduced hours and the self-employed losing revenue. "One effect of these conditions is likely to be an increase in the unbanked rate from its level just before the pandemic."

"We'll have to see what that means," Leonard Chanin, FDIC Deputy to the Chairman for Consumer Protection and Innovation, said of the unemployment situation during a press conference. He added that financial trade groups and organizations such as Bank On are reaching out to ensure that as many individuals and households as possible have access to bank accounts regardless of economic circumstances.

The FDIC reported that the proportion of unbanked households in 2019 was 5.4% — the lowest level since the survey began in 2009 and down 1.1% since 2017. Among Black and Latino populations, those percentages were 14% and 12%, respectively.

"This is the lowest percentage of unbanked households for these groups since FDIC began conducting the survey in 2009," the agency said in a release.

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said while the overall numbers are encouraging, "We continue to pursue actions to create a more inclusive banking system. New products and technologies have the potential to bring even more people into the banking system and the FDIC will encourage this important innovation."

Between 2017 and 2019, more than 1.5 million new households opened bank accounts, and the use of mobile banking as the primary means of accessing accounts more than doubled, the report said.

Nearly half of unbanked households reported they did not have a bank account because they did not have enough money to meet minimum balances. Approximately one-third said they made this decision because they did not trust banks.