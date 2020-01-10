Pandemic, cost cuts bring new urgency to oilfield services digital transition

Facing the dual obstacles of a global pandemic and a persistent low-price environment, oilfield services companies are increasingly turning digital to try to meet pressing safety and efficiency demands.

Digitalization — using digital technologies to automate workflows and allow for more remote operation — was already on the rise in the oil patch even before the coronavirus took hold worldwide. But as the spread of COVID-19 exacerbated safety and logistics issues, the industry saw even more reason to turn to digital options.

"Overall, it is true that the COVID-19 situation has changed the focus on digital solutions for the oil and gas industry," Audun Martinsen, head of oilfield service research at independent energy research firm Rystad Energy, said in an Aug. 17 email.

Digital technology adoption picks up

Industry bellwether Schlumberger Ltd. has found that digital technology adoption is becoming a "factor of performance" operationally and financially, Olivier Le Peuch, the oilfield services company's CEO, said during an earnings call on July 24.

Schlumberger made improvements in remote operations and digital inspections, especially in remote operations and digital inspections as pandemic-related restrictions catalyzed accelerated adoption. Remote drilling operations were up 25% in the second quarter, with over two-thirds of drilling activity conducted remotely, according to the company.

Looking beyond its own operations, Schlumberger has seen greater adoption of its open digital platform for both subsurface and operations solutions, Le Peuch said.

Others have seen a similar trend. "In the near term, the digitization of the oilfield is helping these companies remove operating costs from the system," Bank of America analyst Chase Mulvehill said, pointing to reduced staffing needs associated with remote monitoring and automation.

As a result, companies have been able to reduce the number of facilities required for operations and lower labor costs for each rig. "It's really the key to the ongoing cost-cutting initiatives, and likely gives these Big 3 [oilfield services companies: Schlumberger, Halliburton Co. and Baker Hughes Co.] a distinct competitive advantage over smaller competition," Mulvehill said.

Oilfield services companies are increasingly looking to digital technologies to safely operate from remote locations during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Pixabay

Advances still needed

To reach the full potential of digital technology, more work is needed in categories such as big data, automated intelligence and remote operations, Martinsen said.

To date, COVID-19 has had an outsized impact on how and where white-collar workers do their jobs, as rapid adoption of digital technology allowed these workforces to shift to remote work quickly, Martinsen said. But in the oil patch, the market crash forced companies to slash budgets and halt short-term, non-productive investments, holding this segment back from a real step-change in embracing digitalization on the same scale, he said.

Looking to the second half of 2020 and beyond, Martinsen expects companies will restart digital programs that would help them to operate in a world where COVID-19 remains a factor — in the process potentially increase efficiency and productivity and curb emissions.

Exploration and production companies could eliminate as much as $100 billion from upstream budgets through automation and digitalization initiatives in 2020, Rystad Energy estimated in October 2019. In 2018, operational expenditures, wells, facilities, and subsea capital expenditures cost $1 trillion across more than 3,000 companies in the upstream space, according to Rystad Energy's research.

"There are varying degrees of potential savings within offshore, shale and conventional onshore activity budgets, but in total, around 10% of this spend can be erased through more efficient and productive operations thanks to automation and digitalization," Rystad Energy said.

Active playing field

A race is on among suppliers of digital products to take advantage of growing interest. "Some of the recent initiatives that we view as promising are [the] Halliburton collaboration with [Microsoft Corp.] and Accenture PLC, Baker Hughes with [software provider] C3.ai, and Schlumberger with Microsoft," Martinsen said.

But Houston-based Halliburton, which has been doing such work for years, is poised to be a leader the digital revolution, Bank of America's Mulvehill said. The company created a geological model of the earth to provide insights into the origin and productivity of reservoirs, and it has improved the model over time. Halliburton is "clearly on the path to revolutionizing subsurface understanding, well construction, and reservoir recovery," Mulvehill said.

"Over time, we believe digitalization will seamlessly connect subsurface, drilling, and production, thus enabling customers to make asset-level decisions at the speed of execution," Mulvehill said.

Industry observers agreed progress will not happen overnight. "Although we hear about some success cases from operators here and there, it will take time to roll this into every well or project the operators are running," Martinsen said.