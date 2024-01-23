PAI weighs sale of Froneri stake; Bain, Hellman & Friedman target DocuSign

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– PAI Partners is weighing the sale of Froneri, its ice cream joint venture with Nestlé SA that includes brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. PAI may launch a dual-track sale process for the potential transaction, which could value Froneri at more than $10 billion, according to the report.

– Private equity firms EQT AB (publ), KKR & Co. Inc. and Thoma Bravo LP are among those considering a bid for Broadcom Inc.'s end-user computing unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Broadcom confirmed plans to divest the unit, which could be valued at $5 billion, and its Carbon Black business on a recent earnings call, according to the report.

– Bain Capital LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC are vying to take electronic signature business DocuSign Inc. private, Thomson Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. They could also partner on a bid for the business, which has a market value of about $12.5 billion, according to the report.

– TA Associates Management LP and GI Manager LP are exploring an exit from healthcare software business Netsmart Technologies Inc., Thomson Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners aims to fully exit its roughly 47% stake in Prataap Snacks Ltd. in a potential deal that would see strategic acquirer Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd gain a majority stake in the snack foods business, Thomson Reuters reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

