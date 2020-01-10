P&C industry reserve development favorable in Q2 after 'administrative error'

The correction of an entry on one insurer's statutory statement for the first quarter made the difference in the direction of prior-year reserve development for the entire U.S. property and casualty industry in the second quarter.

CSAA Insurance Exchange disclosed in the notes to its June 30 quarterly statement that "an administrative error" led to a $783 million overstatement of favorable development on the loss and loss adjustment expense, or LAE, reserve schedule of its March 31 quarterly statement. That schedule showed favorable development for all prior accident years of $844.2 million.

The company said the overstatement had no impact on its net income or policyholders' surplus. But a review of industry data aggregated by S&P Global Market Intelligence finds that the difference between the originally reported and revised results had a significant effect on the magnitude and direction of reserve development for the first and second quarters.

Aggregate prior-year loss and LAE reserve development for the more than 2,500 individual P&C entities for which June 30 results are available as of Sept. 1 was favorable by $4.70 billion through the first half of the calendar year, including $127.5 million attributable to CSAA.

For the first quarter, aggregate prior-year reserve development for the industry totaled $4.97 billion. The difference between the two values suggests that prior-year loss and LAE reserves developed unfavorably by $268.9 million in the second quarter.

There would have been no recent precedent for such an outcome. Similar calculations find that loss and LAE reserves developed favorably in the second quarters of each of the previous 13 years by no less than $1.26 billion and by an average of $2.41 billion.

When adjusting the first-quarter favorable development downward by $783 million to account for the overstatement, the aggregate industry favorable development figure gets reduced to $4.19 billion. The difference between the favorable development for the first half of the year and that revised first-quarter value implies favorable development for the industry of $514.1 million in the second quarter.

For CSAA specifically, the adjusted results imply favorable developments in the amounts of $61.2 million for the first quarter and $66.2 million for the second quarter, as compared with $101.5 million and $105.4 million in the respective periods in 2019. The company's reserve development for the first half of 2020 was favorable for accident year 2019 by $108.1 million, unfavorable for accident year 2018 by $70.3 million and favorable for accident years 2017 and prior by $89.6 million. It did not provide an allocation of the first-quarter overstatement by accident year.

Those results were broadly consistent with the industry's experience as a whole. For the first half of 2020, development for accident year 2019 was favorable by $3.75 billion, unfavorable for accident year 2018 by $133.6 million, and favorable for accident years 2017 and prior by $1.09 billion.

Four individual P&C entities had favorable prior-year reserve development of $100 million or more in the second quarter, based on the differences in their calendar year statistics through June 30 and March 31: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Everest Re Group Ltd.'s Everest Reinsurance Co., and the Hartford Fire Insurance Company and Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. subsidiaries of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Hartford Fire primarily attributed its favorable development to the release of a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. subrogation benefit pertaining to losses from certain 2017 and 2018 California wildfires.

Three entities showed unfavorable development of $100 million or more: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s General Reinsurance Corp., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co.

Nationwide, for example, attributed its nearly $270 million in unfavorable development to factors like various excess-and-surplus liability products and increased claims severity in the standard auto business.

Additionally, four individual entities had reserve development for the second quarter that was at least $100 million more favorable, or less unfavorable, than in the year-earlier period: American Family Mutual Insurance Co. S.I., Everest Reinsurance, Hartford Fire and The Hartford's Navigators Insurance Co.

Six entities posted development in the second quarter that was no less than $100 million more unfavorable, or less favorable: the top-tier State Farm company, GenRe, Factory Mutual Insurance Co., United Services Automobile Association, Nationwide and Swiss Reinsurance America Corp.