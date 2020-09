S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

Evercore ISI analysts outlined a bearish forecast for the multifamily industry in the coming years, arguing that the post-COVID-19 era will present unique challenges to the sector.

Foreclosures are not expected to climb in the near future, unlike in the years following the 2008 global financial crisis, in which millions of Americans were forced into renting, the analysts argued. At the same time, they wrote, apartment supply from new developments is likely to be much more of a concern for landlords than it was a decade ago.

Societal trends will also work against apartments, with aging millennials leaning toward home-ownership and larger numbers of Americans considering leaving cities for suburbs, the analysts argued.

Such trends "will be, on balance, a net negative for aggregate multifamily demand and rent growth in the years ahead," they wrote, reducing their long-term net operating income growth assumptions by 50 to 100 basis points for covered multifamily real estate investment trusts.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Property-shopping

* Private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc. is in exclusive discussions to acquire about 40 mobile-home parks for approximately $550 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources. The parks are mainly in Florida and are being sold by Summit Communities. Sun Communities Inc. reportedly was also among the bidders.

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is nearing a deal to sell an eight-property student housing portfolio to private equity firm TPG Capital LP, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The deal values the portfolio at approximately $480 million.

* Facebook Inc. agreed to buy a 400,000-square-foot office campus in Bellevue, Wash., from Recreational Equipment Inc. for about $368 million, The Seattle Times reported, citing the social media giant.

* Healthcare REIT Welltower Inc. sold four hospitals in the U.K. for $334 million.

Dealing in bulk

* Oaktree Capital Management LP is exploring a sale of cold storage company AGRO Merchants Group LLC, which is led by former Americold Realty Trust executive Carlos Rodriguez and could fetch up to $2 billion, including debt, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield PLC launched a partnership with coworking firm Industrious LLC to offer property owners integrated management of traditional and coworking space, The Wall Street Journal reported.

To the public

* Residential real estate platform Opendoor Labs Inc. agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in a deal that values Opendoor at $4.8 billion.

* Broadstone Net Lease Inc. set the price of its IPO of 33.5 million class A common shares at $17.00 apiece.

New avenues

* Apartment Investment & Management Co. is planning to split its business into two publicly traded companies. One entity, Apartment Income REIT, will provide a way to invest in the multifamily sector, while the other, Aimco, will retain the company's business of developing apartment communities.

* Canadian diversified REIT Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust started a formal strategic review process to explore potential options, and tapped National Bank Financial and BMO Capital Markets as its financial advisers to assist in the review.

Around the world



* France-based retail landlord Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield rolled out a more than €9.0 billion deleveraging plan to restore its financial strength. The plan includes a fully underwritten €3.5 billion capital raise, €4.0 billion of sales and the downsizing of its U.S. regional mall footprint.

* Chinese developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. entered into an agreement with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. to launch a 7 billion yuan investment vehicle that will target residential projects in eastern China's Yangtze River Delta, DealStreetAsia reported, citing the developer.

* Malaysian real estate company Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd selected a group of banks for its planned 5 billion ringgit IPO in the second half of 2021, Bloomberg News reported, citing Lim Kang Hoo, the company's executive vice chairman.

* Westbrook Partners LLC sold the 1,233-unit Dolphin Square residential complex in central London to AXA Real Estate Investment Managers SA for a price significantly below the £850 million reported price tag, IPE Real Assets reported.

* Blackstone is in exclusive discussions to buy Prologis Inc.'s Platform warehouse portfolio in the U.K. for £480 million, Property Week reported.

Hotel REIT earnings plummeted amid 'unprecedented' Q2 weakness

Simon's J.C. Penney deal defensive, but potentially very profitable – analysts

Residential landlords, lenders, eye fallout from CDC eviction moratorium