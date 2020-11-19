Oil analysts see ghosts of past price crashes in current collapse

A sudden and swift oil price crash is conjuring the specter of the last historic collapse in the cost of crude, when Saudi Arabia waged a price war against U.S. producers beginning in 2014.

This time around, the Saudis have trained their fire on Russia, announcing the kingdom will ramp up output and cut its selling price to Asian demand centers. The move comes after Moscow balked at continuing to participate in coordinated supply cuts, breaking with more than three years of coordination between Saudi-led OPEC and a group of producers including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+.

"I would say this is more of an escalation" than the Saudis' 2014 response, John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, said. "This is at a much higher level than that. This is a clear breakdown between Saudi and Russian relations and the Saudis this time have gone nuclear."

That breakdown has deeply unsettled markets, with prices plunging more than 30% following the Saudis' shock announcement.

The OPEC+ alliance played a major role in bringing to an end the 2014-2016 oil price downturn. The punishing period led to hundreds of thousands of layoffs across the industry, largely centered in U.S. shale fields, and heaped pressure on oil-producing nations' economies.

Price war deepened the last downturn

The downturn began in the summer of 2014, as the adoption of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling in U.S. oil fields created a huge surge in American output, combining with faltering demand to tip the global market into oversupply. International benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate tumbled from above $100 per barrel into the $70/bbl range by the fall.

The oil market turned to OPEC to arrest the decline, but when the producer group met on Nov. 27, 2014, Saudi Arabia refused to cut supply. The kingdom instead decided to let prices keep falling on the view that high-cost suppliers like U.S. shale producers should throttle back output first.

That strategy initially appeared to work. Oil producers slashed the number of rigs operating in U.S. fields, and layoffs at U.S.-based energy companies were approaching 100,000 by December 2015, when OPEC once again declined to cut output. But U.S. oil production did not fall as much as anticipated, as shale producers became more efficient and forced oilfield services companies to offer steep discounts.

"The industry reacted and the cost of shale technology came down, so the Saudis were now faced not with a high-cost producer, but a medium-cost producer," Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said.

That pushed oil prices to their lowest since 2003, with Brent bottoming out at $27.10/bbl in January 2016 and West Texas Intermediate falling as low as $26.05/bbl in February 2016. As the price war against U.S. frackers appeared to backfire, Russia and Saudi Arabia, then the world's top oil producers, began to entertain a coordinated supply cut.

OPEC+ led the oil price recovery

Prices marched back above $50/bbl by the summer as producers inched toward a deal. At the end of 2016, OPEC struck an agreement with Russia and 10 other non-OPEC members to take about 1.8 million barrels per day off the market, teeing up a sustained price recovery.

By the time OPEC struck its deal, U.S.-headquartered companies had laid off another 100,000 workers that year, and energy layoffs around the world totaled about 300,000, according to recruitment firm Airswift. More than 100 oil and gas producers filed for bankruptcy in the first two years of the downturn, and nearly 200 oilfield services firms would go bankrupt between 2015 and 2019, according to law firm Haynes & Boone.

OPEC+ continued to manage supply in the following years, lifting production curbs in June 2018, when U.S. sanctions on Iran sparked fears of $100/bbl of oil. The alliance recommitted to cuts later that year after its surging output helped plunge crude into a bear market.

Meanwhile, U.S. production continued to surge, ultimately eclipsing Saudi and Russian output. Preliminary figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggest American output hit a record 13.1 million bbl/d in the week through Feb. 28, while U.S. crude exports climbed above 4.1 million bbl/d, near a recent all-time high.

This price war is different

Analysts stress that oil prices were still relatively high heading into the 2014 OPEC meeting. Ahead of the Saudis' weekend announcement, fear that coronavirus will weigh on economic activity and oil demand had already hammered crude costs.

"Indebted Lower 48 producers could be forced to act sooner rather than later," Tom Ellacott, senior vice president for corporate upstream at Wood Mackenzie, said. "The macroeconomic backdrop is completely uncharted waters for oil and gas companies."

Kilduff believes the latest U.S. production and export figures contributed to Russia's refusal to make deeper cuts. Meanwhile, Lipow said U.S. sanctions against Russian energy projects might have made Moscow less likely to continue supporting prices and keeping American frackers afloat.

Both analysts see shadows of another oil price crash in 1998, when the Saudis flooded the market to impose discipline on OPEC members after Venezuela sought to ramp up production amid a financial crisis in Asia. That led to a price crash that benefited drivers but hobbled high-cost U.S. oil projects for years, ultimately contributing to a spectacular run-up in prices fueled by low supply and booming Chinese demand.

"We could be laughing all the way to the pump, but it may be something we regret in a couple years' time," Kilduff said. "I think the fallout in the shale patch could be particularly significant, and if it is, U.S. consumers will be over a barrel again."