Ohio's shale oil, gas and liquids production falls for 2nd quarter in a row

Ohio's shale gas and liquids production dropped for the second quarter in a row as the state's privately backed drillers could not make up for production cuts by their publicly traded peers in the second quarter of 2020, the latest data from the state's Department of Natural Resources showed.

Ohio shale production, largely from the Utica Shale, declined 8% to 6.56 Bcfe/d compared to the second quarter of 2019. Output was down 3% from the first quarter, far less than the 14% sequential drop in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic set in, according to data released Aug. 28.

Most of Appalachia's large gas drillers began shutting in production in the second quarter to save those volumes for higher commodity prices expected this winter. EQT Corp.'s Ohio volumes dropped 28% as part of a 1.4 Bcf/d second quarter shut-in across its wells in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Private equity-backed Ascent Resources, the state's largest producer and the eighth-largest producer in the U.S., reported a 13% year-over-year increase in gas, oil and NGL volumes, to 2.42 Bcfe/d in the second quarter, despite a cutback in drilling activity. "Due to the decreased demand for natural gas and the associated decrease in price, we have curtailed certain natural gas wells in an effort to optimize revenue in future periods," Ascent told investors in an Aug. 12 second-quarter financial report. "Increased curtailments of oil production in the United States have led to a decline in the associated natural gas produced from such wells, which has improved the supply-demand imbalance that the natural gas market currently faces."

Ascent said its capital spending dropped 34% to $160 million in the second quarter, compared to the preceding quarter. For the first half of the year, Ascent's capital spending declined 46% to $402 million compared to the first six months of 2019. The private company told investors that it posted $23 million in adjusted losses in the second quarter, a reversal from the $64 million in adjusted profits in the previous year. The largest contributor to those losses was a 16% year-over-year decrease in its realized price for oil, gas and liquids to $2.54/Mcfe.

While the dry gas counties of Belmont, Jefferson and Monroe continued to be the dominant locus of production, Harrison County in the wet gas window saw the sharpest uptick, 32%, in gas and liquids production in the second quarter compared to the previous year. Privately held Encino Energy LLC, backed by a Canadian pension plan and operating in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s old leasehold, was the major contributor to that increase.