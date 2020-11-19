NYSE owner views eBay as exchange, not e-commerce platform, CEO says

ICE Chairman and CEO Jeff Sprecher spent the morning of Feb. 6 rationalizing why his exchange operator would be interested in a deal with eBay.

Jeff Sprecher, the head of the New York Stock Exchange's owner, views eBay Inc. more like a trading venue rather than an e-commerce hub.

Two days after news broke that Sprecher's company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., was interested in pursuing eBay, the electronic-trading pioneer urged analysts to see the similarities between the companies' business models.

"While our respective marketplaces serve different customer bases, they're still marketplaces," Sprecher said Feb. 6 during the company's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call. "I'm not sure that it's been fair for the market to hold eBay accountable as an e-commerce company and compare it to the likes of Amazon."

Sprecher did pour cold water on the idea of an ICE-eBay deal coming any time soon, though. The ICE chairman and CEO explained that eBay "was not interested" in exploring ideas that ICE had about ways the companies could engage with each other. "And thus we're not able to move forward or validate whether any of our ideas have any true merit," he said.

Founded in 2000, ICE has transformed from a struggling company known as the Continental Power Exchange into a global trading and data entity that specializes in facilitating the buyer and selling of stocks, derivatives and a range of other asset classes.

Its relationship with eBay started two decades ago when Sprecher sought out advice from the online marketplace's then-CEO, Meg Whitman. Throughout her 10 years at the helm of eBay, Whitman, now the CEO of Quibi Holdings LLC, helped grow the business from one that had 30 employees and $4.7 million in revenue into a giant with more than 15,000 employees and almost $7.7 billion in revenue. Sprecher said Whitman, who he would later ask to serve on ICE's board, was "uniquely positioned" to provide him with some insights given the two companies' similar businesses.

"After all, we both match buyers and sellers. We both collect and organize data. We both work with third parties to provide physical distribution," Sprecher said.

The exchange operator first engaged with eBay about how the companies could work together around the time of Sprecher's conversation Whitman, he said on the call.

Throughout the ensuing 20 years, Sprecher said he has kept in close contact with eBay. That has been helped by executives at eBay with prior ties to the trading business. Devin Wenig worked as the head of Thomson Reuters Corp.'s market division before joining eBay, where he would end up working as president and CEO from 2015 to 2019. Scott Cutler, who previously worked as an executive vice president at the New York Stock Exchange, also made a later stop at eBay as its senior vice president of the Americas for almost two years.

ICE's latest approach, which would reportedly value eBay at more than $30 billion, has not yet led to any meaningful conversations. In a statement after The Wall Street Journal broke the news Feb. 4, ICE confirmed that it had reached out to eBay about how it could "create value for the shareholders of both companies," but added that it was not in talks to buy all or any part of eBay's operations.

The news comes at a pivotal moment for eBay, which has faced competitive challenges from both big and small e-commerce sites. It is under pressure from activist investors to sell parts of its business or dramatically cut its costs, which ultimately led to Wenig's exit in late 2019.

At first, the reports of ICE's interest in eBay puzzled analysts, who were searching for some rationale ahead of the Feb. 6 call. Several speculated that ICE could use eBay as a launchpad to better compete with rival Nasdaq Inc. in the market-technology business, while others proposed that a deal could offer the exchange operator another payments opportunity for its cryptocurrency venture.

Sprecher elaborated on the call that Wall Street's reaction to the news surprised him, given his company's history.

"ICE has a long history of creating shareholder value," Sprecher said. "And we've done so by thinking outside the box and by engaging in value-accretive transactions, building partnerships and delivering on organic growth opportunities that others have not considered or did not have the vision or ability to successfully execute."