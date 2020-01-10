NY gas utilities outline future role for electric, geothermal heat

New York gas utilities offered greater detail on their plans for adopting alternative energy technology, after signaling they would consider building electrification and geothermal heating as pathways to greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

The utilities outlined their views in Aug. 17 filings, part of a proceeding initiated by the New York Public Service Commission, or PSC, to align long-term gas system planning with the state's climate goals (N.Y. PSC case 20-G-0131). The filings address current and future strategies for meeting energy demand without expanding gas infrastructure, following a dispute last year between New York and National Grid USA over downstate supply constraints and pipeline permitting.

However, much of the documents focus on demand-side solutions, with Consolidated Edison Inc. subsidiaries Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc. and Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc. offering an explanation in their filing.

"Supply-side measures, other than [renewable natural gas, or] RNG and hydrogen, are generally not aligned with long-term state and city climate change policy goals, face significant siting and permitting hurdles, and may be less reliable and more impactful to the environment than conventional gas pipeline infrastructure," the companies said.

The New York utilities' future supply-side plans largely revolve around developing renewable natural gas, or RNG — a fuel processed from methane waste sources such as farms, landfills and water treatment plants. In the longer-term, many said they are exploring power-to-gas projects, which produce hydrogen from renewable energy generation.

ConEdison expects the utilities to mostly employ supply-side solutions on a temporary basis to address supply-demand imbalances, while implementing long-term demand-side fixes. Non-fossil fuel supply solutions such as RNG might make economic sense for industries that require process gas, where electrification is not viable, the company added.

Electrifying heat in cold climates

Energy efficiency programs, incentives for high-efficiency gas appliances and demand response measures account for most current demand-side solutions, but some gas distributors are already making headway in building electrification and geothermal heating.

ConEdison noted it is working with other electric utilities to implement a program to accelerate adoption of electrification technologies, including air-source and ground-source heat pumps for cold climates, under the umbrella of the New York State Clean Heat Program. The company has also launched energy efficiency, geothermal and heat pump programs in the utility's Westchester County gas service territory, where a moratorium on new hookups due to supply constraints remain in place.

Its pilot projects include replacing oil and propane heating systems with heat pumps in its downstate ConEdison of New York territory and a heat pump demonstration in its upstate Orange and Rockland service area. In a recent request for information for the demonstration program, Orange and Rockland called electric heating "a viable heating solution in the Northeastern United States."

National Grid raised some concerns in its filing, saying "although cold-climate heat pump technology is progressing, many customers who currently electrify maintain a secondary heating source like natural gas for the coldest days." According to National Grid, some hybrid electric and gas heating systems cannot minimize gas demand on the coldest days of the year, while others require advanced building management systems and "significant oversight."

Still, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has launched a small pilot pairing heat pumps with high-efficiency gas furnaces in Western New York homes that previously used fuel oil and natural gas. The heat pumps cool the homes in the summer and heat them in the winter when the temperature remains above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Below that temperature, the gas furnace kicks in.

"To date, the overwhelming majority of study participants have provided extremely positive feedback," National Fuel, which is also piloting solar panel-high-efficiency gas furnace combinations, said in its filing.

Challenges for pure-play gas utilities

National Grid, which provides both electric and gas service in upstate and Western New York, operates a heat pump program through its Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. subsidiary. The company stressed that the program is designed to meet heat pump adoption targets set by regulators, not address system-wide supply needs.

In its gas-only downstate utility territories, Brooklyn Union Gas Co. and KeySpan Gas East Corp., National Grid is not actively contributing to electrification. While it does not currently see the need, it has "considered programs to refer customers requesting gas hookups to electric utilities" and is "evaluating it for future demand-side solutions."

Under the New Efficiency New York strategy, ConEdison is dedicating at least $56.8 million to install heat pumps in Brooklyn Union's service territory, ConEdison said.

National Grid is exploring the potential of owning and operating a geothermal loop, which would provide heating and cooling to New Yorkers through customer-owned heat pumps. A shared loop serving multiple customers can potentially achieve capital and operational efficiencies, the company said.

ConEdison will also conduct at least two geothermal pilot projects during its current gas rate period to install geothermal loops instead of replacing gas mains.

Avangrid Inc.'s upstate New York utilities highlighted a proposal to offer grants to customers to install heat pumps instead of a gas heating system, as well as their participation in the Clean Heat program to accelerate heat pump adoption. The utilities, New York State Electric & Gas Corp. and Rochester Gas and Electric Corp., recently reached a joint settlement with regulatory staff to prevent gas use growth in their territories.