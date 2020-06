As NRG Energy Inc. expands its footprint in Texas with two recent major retail electricity acquisitions, some analysts are asking if the independent power producer and its main competitor, Vistra Energy Corp., will add more renewable energy in that market.

However, recent comments by management suggest that any impacts of the pandemic have not yet prompted the two independent power producers to alter their renewable energy strategies.

NRG and Vistra own the lion's share of Texas' deregulated electricity market. NRG acquired the Sugar Land, Texas-based retail business Texans Energy and a portion of customer accounts at The Woodlands, Texas-based retail business Windrose Energy in May, a spokesperson for NRG in Houston confirmed to S&P Global Market Intelligence. NRG declined to disclose purchase prices or what portion of Windrose's book of customers was acquired.

With these purchases factored in, NRG and Vistra own a combined two-thirds of the market, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

These deals are the latest in a spate of acquisitions by the duo in 2019 that follow NRG's purchase of Dallas-based Stream Energy and Vistra's acquisition of Dallas-based Ambit Energy Holdings LLC and of Norwalk, Conn.-based Crius Energy Trust.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Texas remains an ideal market for investment in retail generation. "We see the retail market in the east as slightly more challenging from an M&A perspective, although management continues to sound a positive tone on last year's acquisition of Crius," Guggenheim Securities LLC analyst Shahriar Pourreza said in a June 8 note.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the expected summer peak load in the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas Inc. to decline from the 76,696 MW previously forecast for summer 2020 to 75,200 MW. However, ERCOT has proven to be more resilient than other U.S. power markets in the first quarter, something Vistra President and CEO Curt Morgan and NRG President and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez noted on their companies' respective earnings calls in May.

"We expect impacts on the IPPs [Vistra] and [NRG] to be minor given the very high level of hedging they have locked in already for summer 2020," Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC analyst Stephen Byrd said in a May 14 note.

Vistra seems likely to continue its focus on retail, Guggenheim said, relaying comments from the company's management that it is still too early to tell whether coronavirus-induced pressures could drive additional retail opportunities in Texas. Meanwhile, analysts have encouraged both companies to evaluate opportunities to add renewable generation in the Lone Star State.

But on recent earnings calls, neither Morgan nor Gutierrez seemed eager to ramp up renewable investment beyond the plans already in place.

"We've been there, done that, in terms of the ownership. And I, at this point, I prefer the strategy that we're executing," Gutierrez said on NRG's May 7 call, pointing to the company's preference for power purchase agreements over ownership in recent years. "I don't see ourselves taking ownership of our renewable projects."

Morgan entertained the idea on Vistra's May 5 call but was noncommittal. "Maybe there's some good projects that may come to market at a relatively cheap price, and we'll take a look at that and add that to our backlog."

Operating under metrics decided in late 2019, Vistra has 25% cash available for distribution, which Guggenheim said could go toward additional renewables as well as retail and storage investments, based on recent discussions with management. Guggenheim suggested that adding solar in Texas could be particularly advantageous to Vistra, also mentioning brownfield solar and storage in the California ISO, PJM Interconnection and Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. markets as potential options.

Morgan Stanley remarked in a May 21 note on the potential for additional renewables at Vistra and "especially at NRG given the relative size of its retail business [versus] generation." Morgan Stanley analysts described an increase of renewables at the companies as "a surprisingly attractive opportunity" that could "substitute lower-cost renewables in Texas for their higher-cost fossil generation output, improving overall profitability."

In the same note, Morgan Stanley listed the two IPPs among its list of "higher risk, deeply undervalued utilities and merchant power stocks," which also featured AES Corp., Exelon Corp. and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

"[Vistra and NRG] bulls, us included, believe the stocks are more defensive than appreciated, can deploy further renewables to drive higher [retail] margins, while bears are concerned about weak Texas power demand, lower power prices from further renewables deployment, and the lack of an actionable 'go private' potential." Morgan Stanley said.