Nowhere to hide in S&P 500 selloff as all sectors, strategies plunge

There was nowhere to hide for investors as the S&P 500 sank across the board with more defensive trading strategies such as 'Dividend Aristocrats' and 'Quality' offering little protection.

Between Feb. 20 and Feb. 28, the S&P 500 index fell 12.4% as the Coronavirus transitioned from a largely Asian issue to a global problem.

"You're looking at a broad selloff. Everyone did badly. There's no safe haven," said Chris Bennett, director of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P 500 High Beta Index, which tracks companies most sensitive to changes in market returns, fell the most, losing 14.9% of its value, but even defensive plays like the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, which follows companies that have increased dividends for 25 consecutive years, lost 11.8%.

SNL Image

"Correlations were up, everyone was focused on a single issue, and there was nowhere to go," Bennett said.

On a sector basis, energy was the worst hit. The S&P 500 Energy sector fell 16.4%, more than S&P 500 Financials (-14.4%) and S&P 500 Information Technology (-13.1%), but even typical defensive plays like healthcare stocks took a beating, losing 10.6%, suggesting to some that investors were waiting for a reason for the market to correct from near all-time highs.

"Equities in the U.S. were particularly, egregiously priced," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "The [real] world and the world suggested by equity prices were not even in the same country, let alone the same ballpark."

S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Market Intelligence are owned by S&P Global Inc.