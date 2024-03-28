Novo Holdings in race for Healthium Medtech; BC Partners in talks to sell Aenova

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Seibu Holdings Inc. is thinking of selling the Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho office and hotel complex for at least $2 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone Inc. and GIC Pte. Ltd. are reportedly among the potential buyers Seibu has approached.

– Novo Holdings A/S joined the list of companies vying for medical technology company Healthium Medtech Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. Other companies on the list include Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., Hillhouse Investment Management Ltd., TA Associates Management LP and EQT AB (publ), according to the report.

– I Squared Capital Advisors LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire the remaining 55% stake in bulk liquid storage company Rubis Terminal SA from Rubis, SeeNews reported. I Squared currently owns 45% of Rubis Terminal.

– BC Partners is in advanced discussions to sell contract manufacturer and development services provider Aenova Group GmbH to Apax Partners LLP, Reuters reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

– Bain Capital LP and Sycamore Partners Management LP are among the potential bidders for clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc., The Globe and Mail reported, citing two sources. Gildan has confirmed it is open to a takeover, according to the report.

– Butterfly Enterprises LLC is eyeing a sale of avocado-based food products company Chosen Foods LLC for about $600 million or more, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Malabar Investments LLC is in talks to acquire a stake in Sugar Cosmetics owner Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. in a secondary transaction, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. A deal could see partial exits from India Quotient Advisers LLP, RB Investments Pte. Ltd. and other early investors, according to the report.

– Thyssenkrupp AG is assessing a potential sale to The Carlyle Group Inc. of a 25% stake in its marine business, which manufactures submarines and frigates, Reuters reported.

– Payments technology company Nuvei Corp. said it was weighing take-private offers, following reports that Advent International LP was in advanced talks to buy the company, Reuters reported. Nuvei said it has engaged in talks of a potential transaction that would allow certain current shareholders, including CEO Phil Fayer, to maintain significant ownership of the business, according to the report.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is evaluating options for EuroKids International Private Ltd., including a potential sale of its controlling interest in the preschool operator, Business Standard reported, citing people familiar with the matter. KKR could seek a valuation of roughly $1 billion for its majority stake, according to the publication.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. joined the list of potential private equity acquirers for Perpetual Ltd.'s corporate trust business, The Australian reported. Permira Advisers Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., EQT Private Capital Asia and TA Associates Management LP are among the other potential buyers, although TA may be more interested in Perpetual's wealth management arm, according to the report.

