Northeast spot gas values continue to post YOY slump in November

The average price of natural gas for day-ahead delivery in November saw varied changes across regions in the U.S., with the Northeast region again recording the most significant year-over-year decline of 31.58% to an index price of $1.811/MMBtu, a decrease from $2.647/MMBtu in the same period a year ago.

The Northeast day-ahead gas price was the only value to drop below the $2/MMBtu-level in November. Despite posting a 1.63% year-over-year decrease, the Gulf Coast region recorded a spot gas price index of $2.463/MMBtu during the month. Meanwhile, both the West and Midcontinent regions recorded year-over-year boosts ranging from about 4% to almost 9%. The West day-ahead gas price rose to $2.717/MMBtu, while the Midcontinent day-ahead gas price went up to $2.385/MMBtu in November.

On a monthly basis, the spot gas values of all U.S. regions climbed. The West region saw the highest month-over-month increase of 22.28%, from a spot gas price index of $2.222/MMBtu in October.

All Northeast gas hubs reported year-over-year losses for November. The Algon Gates hub reported the highest year-over-year loss with an average price of $1.766/MMBtu, down 48.47% from $3.428/MMBtu in 2019. The Lebanon Hub saw the lowest year-over-year loss of 5.31% to an average gas price of $2.333/MMBtu, from $2.464/MMBtu a year ago.

In its monthly Drilling Productivity Report released Nov. 16, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects U.S. natural gas production to slump to 81.5 Bcf/d in December, from 82.18 Bcf/d in November. Permian shale gas production is anticipated to fall below 17 Bcf/d for the first time since July with an average of 16.97 Bcf/d. The EIA is forecasting Haynesville gas production to decrease to 11.44 Bcf/d in December, from 11.46 Bcf/d in November.

