Northeast spot gas prices decline YOY in October, as other US regions post gains

Average prices of natural gas for day-ahead delivery saw upticks in all regions in the U.S. in October compared to the prior year, except in the Northeast region, which posted a 9.37% decline to an index of $1.587/MMBtu, from the $1.751/MMBtu average in the year-ago period.

The West region in October recorded the highest year-over-year increase of 13.23% to a spot gas price index of $2.222/MMBtu. The Midcontinent and Gulf Coast regions also saw year-over-year boosts of 11.90% and 2.18%, respectively, to spot gas price indexes of $2.024/MMBtu and $2.149/MMBtu.

On a monthly basis, all U.S. regions posted increases in spot gas values, with both the Gulf Coast and Midcontinent regions recording month-over-month boosts of almost 15%, from respective spot gas price indexes of $1.869/MMBtu and $1.765/MMBtu in September.

A majority of gas hubs across the Northeast region reported losses in October. Spot gas prices at the Dominion S hub had the biggest year-over-year loss with a 26.27% drop to an average price of $1.118/MMBtu for the month. Meanwhile, spot gas prices at both Iroquois Waddington and Iroquois Z 2 gas hubs rose approximately 11% year over year to $2.070/MMBtu and $2.097/MMBtu, respectively.

On the supply side, the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report released Oct. 13 said that it anticipates U.S. shale gas production, which averaged almost 83.0 Bcf/d in September, to decline to 81.78 Bcf/d in November. Permian shale gas production is anticipated to decrease to 16.68 Bcf/d in November, from 16.79 Bcf/d in September.

The EIA also expects Haynesville shale dry gas production to fall to an average of 11.64 Bcf/d, and the Appalachia region production to decrease to about 33.65 Bcf/d in November.

