In This List

Northeast spot gas prices decline YOY in October, as other US regions post gains

Average prices of natural gas for day-ahead delivery saw upticks in all regions in the U.S. in October compared to the prior year, except in the Northeast region, which posted a 9.37% decline to an index of $1.587/MMBtu, from the $1.751/MMBtu average in the year-ago period.

The West region in October recorded the highest year-over-year increase of 13.23% to a spot gas price index of $2.222/MMBtu. The Midcontinent and Gulf Coast regions also saw year-over-year boosts of 11.90% and 2.18%, respectively, to spot gas price indexes of $2.024/MMBtu and $2.149/MMBtu.

On a monthly basis, all U.S. regions posted increases in spot gas values, with both the Gulf Coast and Midcontinent regions recording month-over-month boosts of almost 15%, from respective spot gas price indexes of $1.869/MMBtu and $1.765/MMBtu in September.

SNL Image

A majority of gas hubs across the Northeast region reported losses in October. Spot gas prices at the Dominion S hub had the biggest year-over-year loss with a 26.27% drop to an average price of $1.118/MMBtu for the month. Meanwhile, spot gas prices at both Iroquois Waddington and Iroquois Z 2 gas hubs rose approximately 11% year over year to $2.070/MMBtu and $2.097/MMBtu, respectively.

SNL Image

On the supply side, the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report released Oct. 13 said that it anticipates U.S. shale gas production, which averaged almost 83.0 Bcf/d in September, to decline to 81.78 Bcf/d in November. Permian shale gas production is anticipated to decrease to 16.68 Bcf/d in November, from 16.79 Bcf/d in September.

The EIA also expects Haynesville shale dry gas production to fall to an average of 11.64 Bcf/d, and the Appalachia region production to decrease to about 33.65 Bcf/d in November.

Market prices and included industry data are current as of the time of publication and are subject to change. For more detailed market data, including power and natural gas index prices, as well as forwards and futures, visit our Commodities pages.