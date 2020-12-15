North American LNG export growth ambitions face 2021 test

North American LNG export developers may have a smaller field of potential buyers in 2021 as European utilities appear hesitant to sign new long-term commitments for shale gas amid the bloc's carbon emission reduction goals.

That wrinkle could shorten the list of projects that advance, raising the possibility of a supply shortage around the middle of the decade.

The 17 liquefaction trains across five terminals in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that S&P Global Platts Analytics forecasts to be online in the next five years have all been sanctioned. The forecast does not include any of the more than 16 other projects that are under active development, some of which are still proposing to start up their first trains within that time frame despite having not yet begun construction.

"It's a competitive market, and obviously it doesn't seem like there is room for everybody," said Jason Feer, head of business intelligence at Poten & Partners, a shipbroker and consultancy. "I would assume some projects may run out of runway and either be consolidated, combined with other projects, or fall by the wayside."

Surging prices in end-user markets, if they hold, would provide an incentive for additional liquefaction output from the U.S., the world's third-largest producer of the super-chilled fuel based on capacity, behind Australia and Qatar. Canada and Mexico also have export ambitions, mainly along their Pacific coasts due to the shorter shipping route to Asia, the biggest LNG import market.

Europe, traditionally a market that has balanced global LNG supplies, was a major long-term buyer of LNG that helped finance North America's first wave of supply from the continent. Cheniere Energy Inc. customers at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi Liquefaction in Texas include French utilities Electricité de France SA and Engie, Spanish utilities Iberdrola SA and Naturgy Energy Group SA, and British utility Centrica PLC.

Ultimately, the same pool of customers will be critical to the sanctioning of the second wave of North American LNG export projects.

The November decision by Engie to halt talks on a potential long-term LNG supply deal tied to NextDecade Corp.'s proposed Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas alarmed some industry officials who saw the collapse of negotiations as a potential warning shot that U.S. supplies could suffer from concerns over methane emissions. Rio Grande LNG is among the projects pinning hopes to 2021 to make a final investment decision.

Market observers are waiting to see if the fizzled deal was a one-off or a sign of things to come. But the fact that a U.S. developer appeared to come close to securing a supply deal with a large European utility also hinted that LNG buyers may have an increased appetite for signing contracts as the supply picture begins to tighten into the mid-2020s.

"It's going to be incredibly challenging for you to see maybe even more than one more new project and a couple more trains," Erin Blanton, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, said in an interview. "It's definitely very different than what was being expected a year and half ago."

Price surge

A positive sign has been the run-up in the Platts JKM, the benchmark price for spot-traded LNG delivered to Northeast Asia. It topped $10/MMBtu on Dec. 10, the highest level since Nov. 23, 2018, and a more than fivefold increase from its historic low seen in April. The JKM forward curve, however, is showing strong backwardation, implying the market views the current tightness as short-lived. Platts Analytics sees prices trending lower moving into the first quarter of 2021, particularly if the region experiences another mild winter, as currently expected.

On the demand side, Platts Analytics forecasts Chinese imports to increase 18% year over year from November to March.

In India, LNG demand has been supported by COVID-19-induced maintenance and commissioning issues at domestic production fields. While production issues are expected to continue until new fields start up in 2021, incremental LNG imports will be constrained by limited spare capacity at existing import terminals, according to Platts Analytics.

That may increase the pressure on North American developers to convince European customers to sign more long-term commitments for LNG supplies.

Commercial efforts

Sempra Energy had some success in early December, reaching an agreement for France's Total SE to take a 16.6% equity stake in the recently sanctioned first phase of Sempra's Energia Costa Azul LNG export project in Mexico. The deal extends Total's North American LNG portfolio, which includes interests or off-take at Sabine Pass, Freeport LNG in Texas and Sempra's Cameron LNG in Louisiana.

Extending that success to other projects in 2021 remains uncertain.

Cheniere, North America's biggest LNG producer, is cognizant of what the Engie decision at NextDecade may forebode for future contracting, and it is prepared to discuss that with existing and potential customers. The company supports U.S. methane regulations. It is looking for a level playing field with some of its foreign counterparties or competitors, CEO Jack Fusco said in a Dec. 4 interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence and Platts.

"The U.S. is extremely transparent on our emissions profile, and it's not that way in other parts of the world," Fusco said. "I believe the U.S. can compete effectively from a carbon emissions profile with anywhere in the world."

Harry Weber and Ross Wyeno are reporters with S&P Global Platts. S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Platts are owned by S&P Global Inc.