North American CCC issuers hold at lowest levels since February 2020 – S&P

The tally of North American CCC rated issuers was 135 in March, remaining at a low since February 2020, according to a report issued this week by S&P Global Ratings. The report noted that the percentage of those issuers with a positive bias (with either a positive outlook or on CreditWatch Positive) is now 12.2%, roughly double its 5-year average and “signaling potential for upgrades out of the ‘CCC’ ratings category.”

Ratings pointed out that issuance of CCC+ and below-rated debt is at a 4-year low, totaling $7.5 billion in 2022, off 84% from the $49 billion issued at this point last year. The falloff was triggered by lower risk appetite and higher financing costs, and reflects “increasing refinancing risk for ‘CCC’ rated issuers,” according to the agency.

Ratings said that the media/entertainment sector carried the largest exposure to CCC rated debt, at $41 billion, half of which has a negative bias (with either a negative outlook or on CreditWatch Negative). The report added that CCC spreads were 706 bps at March 24, 17% wider than at Dec. 31, 2021, but well under the pandemic peak in March 2020 of 1,828 bps.

Ratings also reported that issuers have been able to extend maturities of low-rated debt, pushing out the maturity wall and “leaving ‘CCC+’ and below corporate debt due in the near term at a manageable level.”