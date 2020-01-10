Nongfu Spring shares soar 85% on Hong Kong debut

Shares of Nongfu Spring Co. Ltd. surged by more than 85% to open at HK$39.80 before tempering to HK$33.35 mid-day on its debut Sept. 8 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after an overwhelming reception from investors.

The retail portion of the offering was oversubscribed by 1,148 times, while orders from institutional investors were oversubscribed by 60 times, according to a company filing. The Chinese bottled water manufacturer floated 388.23 million shares with an issue price of HK$21.50 at the top of its indicative range.

After raising HK$8.35 billion from the IPO, Nongfu Spring could raise a further HK$1.23 billion under the overallotment option.

The company's cornerstone investors include Fidelity International, hedge fund Coatue Management LLC, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Co. Ltd. and CCT-Citic Agriculture Fund as well as Orix Asia Consumer Trend Investment that have subscribed to a combined US$320 million of the offering.

Oversubscriptions by over 1,000 times are rare for consumer stocks on the Hong Kong exchange, but Nongfu Spring benefits from being in a staple and specialized consumer category, said Ke Yan, head of research at DZT Research. Valuations for specialized consumer categories are usually higher than generic categories such as instant noodles and snacks, he added.

"It has a few other selling points like a dominant market share and good choice of cornerstone investors, so it is not a surprise that it has attracted investor interest," said Ke.

Besides bottled drinking water, the Hangzhou-based company manufactures tea, juice and functional beverages. Packaged drinking water represented 59.7% of the group's revenue in 2019.

In 2019, Nongfu Spring was the market leader in the packaged water category and the third-biggest player in the tea beverage category in China, the company said, citing research from Frost & Sullivan. China's soft beverage market was valued at 991.4 billion yuan in 2019.

Nongfu Spring said it plans to use the proceeds for several purposes including brand building, purchasing of equipment, capital expenditure for increasing production capacity, business operations and to repay bank loans.

China International Capital Corp. Ltd. and Morgan Stanley are the joint sponsors of the offering.

As of Sept. 7, US$1 was equivalent to 6.83 yuan.