No respite seen for US dollar after 12% slide as Fed keeps taps open

The U.S. dollar consistently lost ground to its developed market peers in 2020, as it fell steadily since March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the global economy.

"The dollar's decline since March has been due to a combination of unwinding of the precautionary buying of [the dollar] in the first weeks of the health emergency, reflationary trades as markets front-loaded the post-pandemic economic recovery and the ultra-dovish stance by the Fed," said Francesco Pesole, a foreign currency strategist with ING.

The Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six peers, initially skyrocketed in the early days of the pandemic, jumping 8.3% between March 9 and March 20. But the index has fallen 12.1% since, hitting lows in mid-December not seen since April 2018. It is 6.3% lower throughout 2020, the worst performance since an 8.5% slump in 2017 that was itself the biggest drop since a 9.8% decline in 2003.

The trend is expected to continue into 2021.

The ongoing rollout of vaccines will keep interest in reflationary trades, Pesole said, and the Federal Reserve is unlikely to unwind its stimulus efforts anytime soon.

ING is forecasting an additional decline of 5% to 10% in 2021.

"The biggest driver behind the dollar sell-off was optimism about a sharp global economic recovery, which boosted foreign currencies — especially growth-linked commodity dollars and some emerging market currencies," said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

On the year, the U.S. dollar has lost ground to every G-10 currency, led by the Swedish krona, which has gained 11.5% on the year; the Swiss franc, which gained 9.3%; and the euro, which gained 8.3%.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Dec. 16 officially designated Switzerland a currency manipulator.

The dollar has lost ground against the majority of its G-10 peers in eight of the past nine months of 2020.

Risk boost

A recovering global economy and "accommodative" Fed policy will likely continue to weaken the dollar and push equities higher, Jonas Goltermann, a senior markets economist with Capital Economics, said in a note.

"Less uncertainty and expectations for a faster recovery have brightened the prospects for "risky" assets, notably equity sectors and [emerging-market] currencies hit hardest by the pandemic shock," Goltermann wrote in a note.

Following the financial crisis of 2007-08, the weaker dollar aided the global recovery by easing financial conditions, Goltermann said.

"This was a favorable backdrop for risky assets, such as equities," he said. "We anticipate something similar this time around."

Since the dollar’s decline began in mid-March, the S&P 500 has climbed by 60.6%.

Bullish dollar factors

Still, analysts did not rule out the possibility for a dollar rally in 2021. If sentiment sours and the recovery stalls, there could be a rush to the dollar, said Razaqzada.

"Alternatively, if the US economic recovery turns out to be much stronger than the rest of the world, causing the Fed to turn hawkish, then expectations over a faster tightening cycle in the U.S. relative to the rest of the world would boost the dollar," he said.

If vaccines are not as effective as anticipated or distribution proves more complicated than expected, the dollar could strengthen, said Pesole.

"The main risks to this scenario are related to any slowdown in the recovery due to vaccine-related issues or some significant correction in risk assets," he said.