Next wave of battery storage to ease Calif. grid's summer stress – CAISO CEO

Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of the California ISO, joined the grid operator partly to be on the front lines of the "energy storage revolution."
➤ CEO views lithium-ion battery performance as "exemplary," despite some hiccups and the emerging need for alternative chemistries.
➤ Preparing to harness the potential of electric vehicle batteries and virtual power plants as new grid assets.
S&P Global Commodity Insights: During the September heat wave, did you think about how the system might fare if it had 10,000 MW of four-hour batteries?
Elliot Mainzer:
Is procurement of new resources going fast enough?
I think it's going as fast as it can. The signal that's been sent by the California regulatory apparatus for procurement is about as strong as it can be. I think everybody is scrambling. Look at the supply-chain challenges, the lithium costs and things like that. But the sense of urgency in the regulatory bodies and with the utilities for procurement is there. We're going to have to keep working on supply chain and also just making sure that the transmission connectivity is as good as possible.
Some marquee projects have stumbled with operational issues.
What else did you learn from battery operations in the heat wave?
First of all, we still are learning. We ran into some issues when prices already hit the cap in the afternoon and batteries were incentivized to discharge. So we have some issues to work through on price formation and trying to make sure the constant balance between pricing and reliability operations is harmonized to the maximum extent possible. We found a programming issue around the price constraint that was quickly addressed. The four-hour lithium-ion battery experience has been good, but I think it's also really important to keep pressing for diversification of the storage portfolio, moving into longer-duration batteries and some of the different chemistries.
How soon do you think you're going to need longer-duration storage?
I think four to five years.
What chemistries do you see winning the long-duration game?
I don't know. But, in general, we believe in healthy portfolios and some level of diversification. Some of the new vanadium redox batteries [a type of flow battery technology designed to discharge for several hours longer than today's lithium-ion batteries] are very interesting. And I think we will need even longer durations. We'll need the 100-hour and, at some point, seasonal resources. It's healthy for the state and industry to put as much money into research as possible.
How do you view the potential of mobile batteries, electric vehicles, as future grid resources versus the challenge of charging millions of new EVs?
There will be some challenging aspects of the transition, but we have great leadership in California on this topic. We're very encouraged that the state regulatory entities and utilities are starting to really think about how the price signals and the incentives that they set at the distribution level can really line up with the reliability needs of the grid. We are already thinking about how we can provide good high-fidelity charging information to the vehicle fleet so that it can be a grid asset, not a grid liability.
What about home batteries and other distributed resources aggregated into virtual power plants?
We haven't seen a huge amount of participation yet. But as more aggregators and more entities developing virtual power plants contribute, we're going to try to provide a very clean point of entry into our market.
How do you see the Inflation Reduction Act accelerating California's energy transition?
The amount of investment that's coming is pretty staggering. We need to be ready for that. The cost effectiveness of a lot of these technologies is about to be accelerated. So we're very focused on preparing for that through good transmission planning and infrastructure development.
