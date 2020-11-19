New stock exchange gains financial backing from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

A stock exchange venture aiming to go live in July has bagged the financial support of three more Wall Street heavyweights.

The Members Exchange, or MEMX LLC, recently closed a strategic round of financing that was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and trading firm Jane Street Capital LLC, according to a Feb. 20 release. The three join nine other major names — Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab Corp., Citadel Securities LLC, Virtu Financial Inc., TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., E*TRADE Financial Corp., UBS Group AG, Fidelity Investments and Bank of America — in backing MEMX as it works to build a stock exchange designed as a cheaper and simpler alternative to the trading venues that dominate the U.S. equity markets today.

CEO Jonathan Kellner declined to quantify how much capital was raised in MEMX's latest round. It was first set up in January 2019 with a $70 million pocketbook funded by the nine original founders. All 12 of the companies have an equal vote on MEMX's board, Kellner said. Broadhaven Capital Partners was the company's financial adviser for the recent fundraising round.

"They'll be able to help us in the boardroom, helping give us guidance and feedback around representing the member community," Kellner said in an interview. "The focus of this round was to bring in more strategic [partners], it wasn't about needing the money for launch."

Pending the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's sign-off, MEMX is planning to launch what would be the 15th national securities exchange on July 24.

The exchange, once live, will join a crowded playing field where the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc. and Cboe Global Markets Inc. control the lion's share of U.S. stock trades across their combined 12 venues. IEX Group Inc. currently operates the sole independent stock exchange in the U.S., while corporate-governance-focused Long-Term Stock Exchange Inc. plans to launch its exchange late in the first quarter. Options-market runner Miami International Holdings Inc. has also recently made a push to enter the stock-trading business.

MEMX plans to compete in that environment by establishing itself as a low-cost venue that uses simplicity to its benefit.

For instance, the company says it will only allow for the trading of a limited group of order types. It will also offer its clients a range of data products that can be integrated into their own systems through what Kellner has described as "a simple and concise subscription model." MEMX's formation is also expected to play a role in how exchanges sell market data to the brokerage community, a part of the market that has said for years that incumbents like NYSE and Nasdaq are overcharging for trading information that is now essential to operate in the high-speed stock market.

Before MEMX launches, the exchange will be working to prepare its technical systems so that Wall Street institutions can connect well in advance of the exchange going live.

"A big thing for us is to make sure that we have a diverse set of liquidity on day one," Kellner said. "We'd like as many members as possible to be prepared, to be connected and to be onboarded and certified."