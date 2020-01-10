New Aviva CEO hints at big change as she vows to fix past underperformance

New Aviva PLC CEO Amanda Blanc has suggested that a shake-up could be on the cards at the U.K. insurer as she takes the helm from Maurice Tulloch.

Aviva announced July 6 that Tulloch would be stepping down for family health reasons, having run Aviva since March 2019.

Although Blanc did not go into specifics about the changes she would make, she told journalists on a conference call: "I will address the underperformance of recent years and set out a strategic path which is ambitious." She added: "We will look at all our business portfolios and we will do that at pace. We have significant strategic opportunities. We will consider all our strategic options."

Without providing a time frame, Blanc also indicated that change would be rapid.

"We do not have a day to waste," she said. "We will invest where we are sure it delivers sufficient returns alongside marked benefits for our customers. And where we see a value opportunity to invest in growth, we will take it."

Aviva Chairman George Culmer said on the call that the top team "already had a good idea of where Aviva has its strengths and what actions we need to take across the portfolio." He added that actions included "where we invest and also potentially where we divest."

Tulloch, who had been at Aviva since 1992, had come under fire for not making sufficiently radical changes. The announcement in November 2019 of a new strategic plan, which included organizing around five operating units, received a lukewarm reception from analysts and the stock market.

Blanc suggested that she would not be maintaining the status quo.

"I'm not a business-as-usual person, and I have not come here to do a business-as-usual job," she told journalists. While she praised Aviva for its "well-known brand, dedicated employees and a focus on delivering great service," along with its financial strength, geographic reach and broad customer base, Blanc also talked of the need to burnish the company.

"Aviva once set the tone for the industry. It was innovative. It was distinct. It had energy and ambition. We need to be the leader in our industry again," she said.

She also said that although she did not underestimate the size of the challenge, "I am convinced that Aviva has a strong and vibrant future."

Shareholders appear to approve of Blanc's appointment. Aviva's share price was up 3.62% to 283.40 pence a share in July 6 trading, outstripping a roughly 2.1% gain for the benchmark FTSE 100.

UBS analyst Colm Kelly said in a research note that the news of the CEO changeover was "unexpected" and will "come as a surprise to investors." But he added that Blanc's experience outside Aviva may increase the likelihood of strategic exchanges, and her time on the Aviva board since January 2020 would give her insight into the actions needed. He said both are "potentially positive."