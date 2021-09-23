NBCU, YouTube TV face potential blackout as contract deadline nears

NBCUniversal Media LLC, or NBCU, and Google LLC's YouTube TV are facing the expiration of their affiliate contract at month’s end that could result in the virtual provider’s subscribers losing access to the programmer’s portfolio of networks.

The parties are running up against a Sept. 30 deadline. Continued carriage of local channels that present NBC (US) and Telemundo (US) fare — as well as national cable networks USA Network, Bravo (US), CNBC (US), MSNBC (US), E! (US), Golf Channel (US), Oxygen (US), Syfy (US), Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA (US), Universal Kids (US) and UNIVERSO (US) — are all at risk.

Moreover, NBC-branded regional sports networks — including NBC Sports Bay Area (US), NBC Sports California (US), NBC Sports Boston (US), NBC Sports Chicago (US) and NBC Sports Washington (US), as well as SportsNet New York (US), the regional sports home to the MLB's New York Mets, in which the company holds an equity stake — could go dark later this week unless a new deal is signed.

In a blog post, YouTube TV wrote that if NBCU offers equitable terms, it will renew the agreement. If a deal cannot be realized by Sept. 30, the NBCU lineup will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and the service’s monthly retail price would decrease $10 from $64.99 to $54.99. The blog post also noted that subscribers could sign up for Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service, for $4.99 per month, enabling users to continue to watch the programmer’s content, including "Sunday Night Football."

Although it wants customers to continue with its service, YouTube TV said to its subscribers, "You may still choose to pause or cancel your membership. We want to make YouTube TV flexible, so members can pause or cancel anytime. We will give you updates as negotiations continue."

For its part, NBCU said in an online post it has a strong record of completing network carriage arrangements with hundreds of distributors without interruption. The company also said it prefers not to involve audiences in this process but feels a responsibility to inform YouTube TV subscribers and potential customers that 14 of their favorite channels may be dropped.

Reports indicate that NBCU wants to add Peacock to its programming bundle, with access tied to the streaming service’s app, residing outside of YouTube TV’s offering and requiring a separate download.

Neither YouTube TV nor NBCU responded to queries seeking comment. NBCU is owned by Comcast Corp.