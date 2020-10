With the 2020 Summer Games from Tokyo officially postponed until 2021, the TV rights holders are figuring out how the delay will impact their businesses.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on March 24 agreed to postpone the 2020 Summer Games amid growing health concerns posed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the competition now slated to be held by the summer of 2021. The Summer Games had been scheduled from July 24 through Aug. 9, with the Paralympics slated for Aug. 25 through Sept. 6.

Rescheduling specifics aside, major rights holders Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal Media LLC in the U.S. and Discovery Inc. across Europe have interim financial considerations to resolve before the world's athletes gather in Tokyo next summer.

An NBCU spokesperson said March 24 that the company is "actively working" with its advertising partners to navigate the postponement, as it is "exploring all options to best serve their brands and our consumers this year, and into 2021."

NBCU, which holds multiplatform rights to the Olympics through 2032 and was slated to pay more than $1.4 billion to the IOC for the Tokyo Games, had previously reported on March 3 that it sold 90% of its advertising inventory. National ad sales exceeded the $1.25 billion mark, up from $1 billion in December 2019.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said at an industry conference earlier this month that the company anticipated possible disruptions and had contract language "so that we're protected." He also said there is insurance for any of the expenses, noting that there would not be any losses. There "just wouldn't be a profit [from the games] this year," Roberts said.

Discovery in a March 24 statement noted that its "essential planning and deliverables are complete and will now shift into next year. We will continue to develop our products and offerings to best serve our customers and marketing partners in 2021."

The company's financial commitment to the Olympics is far less than NBCU, as it is contracted to pay some $1.4 billion in rights for the 2018 through 2024 quadrennials — about the same amount that NBCU is paying for the Tokyo Games alone.

Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels previously said on the company's February earnings call that Discovery expects to break even over the course of its rights deal. Wiedenfels said sub-licensing revenues were expected to be the key driver, comprising the vast majority of Olympic revenues, while advertising was tracking well, with a significant uplift versus the 2018 Winter Games. Distribution, including both traditional affiliate revenues as well as direct-to-consumer revenues generated from streaming, will also contribute.

Discovery, which also has insurance against the games, indicated at the time that a cancellation of the Tokyo Games would not have a major financial impact on the company, as a reduction in revenues tied to the event would be offset by lower expenses.

On March 24, Discovery noted that it had previously expected to incur an Olympics-driven adjusted operating expenses before depreciation and amortization loss of $175 million to $200 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. "The company expects that the postponement of the Olympic Games will shift Olympic-related revenues and expenses from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2021," Discovery said.

Dick Pound, who is the IOC's most-tenured member, said in an interview on ESPN that the plan calls for the rescheduled games to slot into a similar summer time frame in 2021, even at the expense of some World Championship events already on the athletic calendar.

Given a revised July-August 2021 schedule for the Tokyo Games, Comcast's programming arm would have an unprecedented roster of major sporting events across a 16-month span. Following coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics, NBC (US) is scheduled to air Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022, as well as the 2022 Winter Games, slated Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 from Beijing, China. At the end of 2022, Telemundo Deportes has the U.S. Spanish-language rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.

In 2018, NBCU employed a similar gambit, aligning advertisers across both marquee events, with Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 that year, which generated over $500 million in revenues for the network, Telemundo and digital properties. NBCU's expansive coverage of the Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, generated $920 million in national ad sales.

However, the games' postponement will likely impact the broader launch of the ad-supported Peacock streaming service. NBCU plans to bow Peacock to Comcast subscribers on April 15 before a national launch on July 15. The service was to feature Olympic fare, with the Tokyo Games expected to be a significant draw for the service. Earlier this year, NBCU had promoted Peacock as "the ultimate hub for sports-lovers."