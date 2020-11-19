Natural gas nearly overtook coal as largest US power sector CO2 emissions source

Carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. natural gas-fired power plants came within striking distance of those from coal-fueled power plants for the first time this spring.

In April, natural gas-fired power plants produced 48% of U.S. power sector CO2 emissions while coal-fired power plants produced 49% of U.S. power sector CO2 emissions, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. CO2 emissions from natural gas-fueled power plants trailed emissions from coal-fueled power plants by 774,000 tonnes.

By June, as power demand recovered, CO2 emissions from coal climbed to a 53% share of all emissions, but coal's share of emissions and power generation remains substantially smaller than a year ago.

Coal was the leading producer of electric generation and power sector CO2 emissions for decades, but natural gas-fired generation has continued to increase since passing coal as the largest source of electricity on an annual basis in 2016. Gas-fired power plants contributed about 37.3% of the nation's electricity in 2019 compared with about 22.7% in 2010. Meanwhile, coal-fired generation nearly halved over that period, falling from about 46% in 2010 to about 24.3% in 2019.

An accelerated decline in coal-fired CO2 emissions began late in 2019 and continued through the spring came as U.S. power demand dropped due to various stay-at-home restrictions and other reductions in economic activity. While residential electricity usage increased, demand from the commercial sector largely declined. This demand drop coincided with warmer spring months, when utilities typically see reduced electricity demand as daylight hours increase and households and businesses see less demand for heating and cooling.

Much of that power demand decline was felt by the coal-fired power sector, which saw its output decline by 45% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Natural gas-fired power production fell by 11% over the same period. In April, coal accounted for about 15.3% of electricity generation compared with gas' 38.1%, according to the EIA.

Given the increase in natural gas generation and decline in coal power the last several years, the U.S. gas power plant fleet's carbon dioxide emissions is likely to pass coal generation's in the coming years.