 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/natural-gas-nearly-overtook-coal-as-largest-us-power-sector-co2-emissions-source-60490096 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Natural gas nearly overtook coal as largest US power sector CO2 emissions source

Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

Essential Energy Insights - September 17, 2020

Essential Energy Insights September 2020

Rate case activity slips, COVID-19 proceedings remain at the forefront in August


Natural gas nearly overtook coal as largest US power sector CO2 emissions source

Carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. natural gas-fired power plants came within striking distance of those from coal-fueled power plants for the first time this spring.

In April, natural gas-fired power plants produced 48% of U.S. power sector CO2 emissions while coal-fired power plants produced 49% of U.S. power sector CO2 emissions, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. CO2 emissions from natural gas-fueled power plants trailed emissions from coal-fueled power plants by 774,000 tonnes.

By June, as power demand recovered, CO2 emissions from coal climbed to a 53% share of all emissions, but coal's share of emissions and power generation remains substantially smaller than a year ago.

SNL Image

Coal was the leading producer of electric generation and power sector CO2 emissions for decades, but natural gas-fired generation has continued to increase since passing coal as the largest source of electricity on an annual basis in 2016. Gas-fired power plants contributed about 37.3% of the nation's electricity in 2019 compared with about 22.7% in 2010. Meanwhile, coal-fired generation nearly halved over that period, falling from about 46% in 2010 to about 24.3% in 2019.

SNL Image

An accelerated decline in coal-fired CO2 emissions began late in 2019 and continued through the spring came as U.S. power demand dropped due to various stay-at-home restrictions and other reductions in economic activity. While residential electricity usage increased, demand from the commercial sector largely declined. This demand drop coincided with warmer spring months, when utilities typically see reduced electricity demand as daylight hours increase and households and businesses see less demand for heating and cooling.

Much of that power demand decline was felt by the coal-fired power sector, which saw its output decline by 45% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Natural gas-fired power production fell by 11% over the same period. In April, coal accounted for about 15.3% of electricity generation compared with gas' 38.1%, according to the EIA.

Given the increase in natural gas generation and decline in coal power the last several years, the U.S. gas power plant fleet's carbon dioxide emissions is likely to pass coal generation's in the coming years.

SNL Image