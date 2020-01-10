NAIC move may lead to greater participation in LTC marketplace

A recent step taken by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners could help attract more market participants to the troubled long-term care space, according to a former regulator.

The NAIC is soliciting proposals from law firms to restructure or transfer blocks of long-term care business away from insurers' general accounts in the hopes it may help avoid rate subsidization across states, something regulators have been struggling with for some time.

A majority of state regulators have granted significant rate increases on individual LTC policies over the last few years, but some have not. Genworth Financial, Inc. has suspended new sales in five states — Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Montana — for not allowing "satisfactory rate increase on in-force policies," according to the insurer's first quarter 10-Q filing. The company has gone so far as to take legal action against one state that has "refused to approve actuarially justified rate increases."

Howard Mills, a former New York Superintendent of Insurance who is now an independent senior adviser at Deloitte, said the NAIC's request for proposals is a "very positive sign" and a "proactive step" toward creating a more hospitable regulatory environment.

"It seems they are looking for ways to see if they can create a regulatory environment that's a little more favorable," Mills said. "It may draw other insurance companies who are not currently in the long-term care business to give it another look."

A review of rate filings collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence found 229 LTC rate hikes during the second quarter that may lead to insurers collecting an additional $133.4 million in calculated written premiums across the country.

Genworth and the John Hancock affiliates for Manulife Financial Corporation potentially will receive the biggest boosts in new annual premiums at $39.5 million and $34.1 million respectively.

Six states approved rate hikes for John Hancock, with the most-impactful increase during the quarter occurring in Maryland. Regulators approved an overall rate increase of 39.4%, which could bring in an additional $11.9 million in annual premium from that state alone. The increases will occur over a two or three-year period depending on customers' policy series.

That hike is actually lower than what John Hancock was originally seeking; the insurer said the delayed realization of actuarially justified increases will ultimately lead to a higher rate increase for policyholders.

New York Life Insurance Co. is taking an approach which will trade rate increases today for stable rates in the future. In the rate filings reviewed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the insurer is willing to convert certain policyholders' policy to non-cancellable from guaranteed renewable via an endorsement if the regulator approves the full rate increase requested.

Changing the policy to non-cancellable guarantees the premium rate for the life of the contract, meaning New York Life will not be able to raise rates in the future on that specific policy form. However, if less than the requested amount is approved, the policy form will remain guaranteed renewable and potentially subject to further rate increases in future.

