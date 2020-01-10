NAIC LTC task force committed to move toward uniform rate approach by end of '20

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' executive-level Long-Term Care Insurance Task Force is moving forward on work to create a more consistent approach for the regulatory review of LTC rate increases.

During a recent virtual meeting, the group formally consolidated its existing workstreams into three executive-level subgroups.

The LTCI Reduced Benefit Options Subgroup expects to complete its mission to identify options and develop recommendations for a rate review approach that provides policyholders with choices regarding modifications to their benefits by the end of the year. The other two subgroups are expected to complete their work by the 2021 summer meeting.

Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway is vice-chair of the task force and chair of the LTCI Multistate Rate Review Subgroup, which is tasked with developing a consistent national approach for reviewing LTC rate increase filings that result in actuarially appropriate increases being granted by states in a timely manner that eliminates cross-state rate subsidization.

"Our private project is currently underway," Conway said. "We are reviewing several rate filings and we are developing with the membership what that end product of the multistate team will be."

It is the group's intention to have members be able to rely on the work of the multistate team to move toward a more uniform approach, but Conway noted that it will still be the ultimate responsibility of each state to approve, partially approve or disapprove potential rate hikes.

"We are very committed and hopeful that we will be moving toward a more coordinated approach this year on long-term care rate increases," he said.

Conway said the group provided "the first piece of the work" to the membership in the previous week.

"Our intent is to get this up and running and finalized by the end of the year," Conway said. "There will be a component of this that includes all interested parties, the industry and consumers ... how soon exactly I can't say, but in the next couple of months would be my hope."

Conway also said the task force has yet to decide what parts, if any, of the multistate team's report may be public.

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman, who leads the LTCI Reduced Benefit Options Subgroup, said regulators in her group earlier developed a document with principles and issues related to fairness and equity for policyholders that elect reduced benefits or maintain their current coverage levels, among other things. The document's comment period ended Aug. 3.