MRNA pioneer CureVac banking on next highly effective COVID-19 vaccine

German biotech CureVac NV is confident that its coronavirus vaccine, which uses the same mRNA technology as Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's leading candidate but does not require such onerous cold storage conditions, will be just as effective and could be deployed early next year.

CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas

Source: CureVac

The Tübingen, Germany-based company, which listed on the Nasdaq in August after two decades of research into mRNA-based vaccines, launched a phase 2 study of its coronavirus shot in September. The company anticipates late-stage trial results by January or February 2021, said CEO Franz-Werner Haas, who pointed out that all CureVac's manufacturing has been dedicated to COVID-19 since March, in order to enable the company to start deploying the vaccine as soon as it gets the green light.

Founded in 2000 by doctoral student Ingmar Hoerr, CureVac was the first company to successfully harness messenger RNA, or mRNA, for medical purposes. Early funding from SAP SE founder Dietmar Hopp helped the company to develop a technology based on non-chemically modified mRNA to instruct the body to produce its own proteins to fight diseases. As a technology entrepreneur, Hopp had been persuaded by an analogy of the human body as hardware, with Curevac's nascent technology the software providing information to the body. Since Hopp's initial 2005 cash injection, CureVac has focused on prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases like rabies and yellow fever, as well as cancer — before pivoting to COVID-19 in January 2020.

A new type of vaccine

Meanwhile Pfizer, together with its German partner BioNTech, reported that its own mRNA candidate was 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 in the final analysis of a 43,000-patient phase 3 trial. Their vaccine became the first to secure the go-ahead from the U.K. regulator Dec. 2, with decisions expected imminently from other regulators. The companies plan to produce as many as 50 million doses in 2020 and 1.3 billion in 2021, with each person requiring two doses. An mRNA vaccine by another U.S. company, Moderna Inc., has also shown a similar level of efficacy.

"It would have been a tragedy for the entire mRNA [space] if Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna — and also our data — would have not worked out," Haas said in an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence. "It's a clear message that RNA can make a difference in terms of timing, and also in terms of efficacy. And this is why we are pretty convinced that we will see [efficacy levels of 90% or above] as well."

Aleks Engel, partner at €55 billion life sciences investment group Novo Holdings A/S, said the emergence of a new type of vaccine, such as those using mRNA technology, is "always exciting." "It is also exciting, the efficacy levels that they have actually achieved … But it is no mistake that [Pfizer and Moderna's] mRNA vaccines are first, because it is a potentially simpler way to develop a vaccine," Engel, who is also a director of the investment group's REPAIR Impact fund, said in an interview.

With mRNA vaccines, a conserved part of the sequenced pathogen is delivered directly, Engel said. This offers the potential for speedy production, but the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNtech is also very fragile — requiring ultra-low temperature storage and complicated distribution logistics.

Not all mRNA vaccines are this fragile, however. CureVac's candidate requires only standard refrigeration and remains stable for at least three months at 5 degrees C. The company has been striking manufacturing alliances, including with Amsterdam-based Wacker Chemie AG, to produce the vaccine and intends to provide 300 million doses by the end of 2021, and up to 600 million doses by the end of 2022. The European Union has pre-ordered 225 million doses with the option to acquire a further 180 million.

"COVID has been a windfall, because less than a year ago neither Moderna nor CureVac nor BioNTech were validated in terms of their platform," Dmitry Kuzmin, managing partner at London-based life sciences venture capital group 4Bio Capital Partners, said in an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence. "So, from the therapeutic perspective, from the proof of concept in patients, this is their moment, this is why they were validated earlier than they would have been otherwise."