Morningstar, Inc. Completes Acquisition of LCD – Here's what you need to know

Dear clients,



I’m excited to share the news that Morningstar has completed its previously announced acquisition of Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD). Morningstar is an industry-leading independent investment research firm. LCD’s long history of providing news, and analysis, and indexes with deep expertise in the leveraged loan space aligns with Morningstar’s commitment to providing investors with independent analysis and data. We’re looking forward to delivering even greater value to LCD’s clients as a result of this acquisition.



In the near term, you’ll continue to have access to LCD data, and insights, and leveraged loan indexes as well as your existing point of contact leveraging the same channels you’re accustomed to. Over time, Morningstar will be partnering closely with LCD and PitchBook, our subsidiary and leading provider of data and insights for private and public equity markets, to further enhance your experience.



For example, it's our intention to combine LCD data, news and indexes within the PitchBook Platform to enable centralized access to private capital and debt markets data and insights. Morningstar will also integrate LCD indexes within the Morningstar Indexes global product set. Your ongoing partnership will be instrumental in realizing our vision for LCD, PitchBook and Morningstar in the long term.



If you have any questions about the closing of the acquisition or would like to discuss expanding your access to PitchBook and/or Morningstar, please reach out to your LCD account manager.



I’m looking forward to further enhancing your experience and building on our partnership.



Kunal Kapoor

Chief Executive Officer, Morningstar