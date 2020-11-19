Mini deal may be most realistic end as US, UK begin socially distant trade talks

A mini trade deal may be all that is in store for the U.S. and U.K. as negotiators have virtual meetings and the global trading system reels from the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said the first round of talks, beginning May 5 over videoconferencing, will involve discussions over the next two weeks in nearly 30 negotiating groups. The office said it is "vitally important" to secure a deal to combat the economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

The agency said in a joint statement with London that both sides will work at an accelerated pace and have committed the necessary resources to do so but did not provide an estimated time frame to secure a deal.

The talks between the nations, which do $269 billion in annual trade, come as the World Trade Organization projects that global goods trade could fall by as much as 32% in 2020 due to the coronavirus. In this environment, any deal could easily be perceived as a victory for both sides.

Getting to yes

"You can always do mini deals. It's grabbing and packaging the low-hanging fruit," Warren Maruyama, a partner at Hogan Lovells in Washington and a former U.S. trade representative counsel, said in an interview. "But mini deals tend to be exactly that — smallish deals with limited economic impact."

Maruyama said he does not believe negotiation over videoconference will impede progress, in part because the two sides know each other well and have already done several walk-throughs. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson share a strong relationship, similar to Trump's relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which resulted in a limited deal signed in October 2019.

"Having the two leaders get along always helps in these situations. Plus the first phase of an FTA [free trade agreement] is ceremonial and organizational — figuring out a schedule and different negotiating groups, getting to know the other side and getting a feel for their priorities," Maruyama said. "You can do that on video or over the phone."

The big winner of any such mini deal on the U.S. side would be the automotive sector, which would avoid the ongoing threat of tariffs from the European Union, Chris Rogers, research director at Panjiva, said in an interview.

The oil and gas sector may also be an area where the two sides find enough common ground for a significant deal, especially as the U.K.'s supplies begin to dwindle, he said.

"A preferential deal on energy may be a winner, even if it means the U.K. rolling back some of its energy market liberalization," Rogers said.

U.S. pharmaceutical companies could also benefit from a potential relaxation of monopsony buying practices by Britain's National Health Service.

'The chlorinated-chicken issue'

But getting London to budge on its long-standing restrictions on health and food standards will be the ultimate litmus test of U.S. negotiating success.

"U.S. sanitary standards for food have become something of a hot-button topic, aka the chlorinated-chicken issue, so it's possible that the U.S. meat industry doesn't actually benefit from the deal," Rogers said.

The U.K. has said it will remain firm on its food and health safety standards while looking to improve business for manufacturers of cars, food and drink, ceramics and professional services such as lawyers and architects.

"If you're [U.S. Trade Representative] Bob Lighthizer, it's going to be very difficult to sell a deal to Congress that doesn't deal with those [food] barriers," Maruyama said. "That's probably going to be where the endgame of this thing revolves. A ... colleague once observed it's easy to start an FTA, but it's really hard to finish one."

