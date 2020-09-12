Metromile looks to boost growth with deal to go public

With an eye on accelerating its growth, Metromile Inc. announced it is merging with INSU Acquisition Corp. II to make the pay-per-mile auto insurer a publicly traded company.

The deal with INSU II, a special purpose acquisition company and subsidiary of Cohen & Co. Inc., has an estimated implied pro forma enterprise value of $956 million at its anticipated closing in the first quarter of 2021. The combined company, which will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MLE, will have $294 million in cash at closing.

"[Metromile] is thrilled to be partnering with investors that realize the breadth of the opportunity and the runway we have before us," Metromile CEO Dan Preston said during a conference call. "This is an exciting time to be building."

What lies ahead on that runway, Preston said, are growth initiatives that include Metromile expanding its current eight-state footprint to 21 states by the end of 2021, and 49 states by the end of 2022. The executive said that expansion has the potential to triple the company's market reach to 143 million licensed drivers in the U.S., representing $160 billion in potential premiums.

Other initiatives, such as marketing its Ride Along app and working with original equipment manufacturers to identify low-mileage drivers, made the combination attractive, said Cohen & Co. Chairman Daniel Cohen.

"Our entire team believes Metromile is a highly compelling long-term growth story," Cohen said.

INSU II agreed to combine with Metromile for aggregate consideration of approximately $842 million in INSU II Class A common stock and up to $30 million of cash consideration. Also included is an additional 10 million shares of class A common stock that will be earned if the combined company achieves certain price targets over time.

A group of investors that includes Social Capital, Hudson Structured Capital Management LP, Miller Value Partners LLC, and early Metromile investor Mark Cuban have committed to $160 million of private investment in public equity, or PIPE, funding.

The transaction is another in a series of moves by SPACs run by Cohen & Co. in both the insurance and fintech markets, which Cohen said amounted to $4 billion in investments across approximately 200 insurance companies.

"If there are two industries we clearly know and in which we have deep expertise, they are insurance and fintech," Cohen said.

Both companies' boards of directors have unanimously approved the transaction. The deal is yet to be approved by the stockholders of INSU II and Metromile.