MetLife edges lower after Farmers, Zurich deal announced; health stocks fall

MetLife Inc.'s stock did not get a lift after the company announced a deal to sell its property and casualty business to Farmers Group Inc. for $3.94 billion in cash.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.96% to 3,663.46 for the week ending Dec. 11, while the SNL U.S. Insurance Index dropped 2.35% to 1,174.24.

CreditSights analyst Josh Esterov in an interview said MetLife's deal was probably "neutral to positive" for the company from a credit perspective, as there were limited synergies available from the P&C business.

"Broadly, it kind of speaks to MetLife's strategy for more fee-based business," Esterov said, adding that the transaction represents a move away from more risk-based income, now that the company does not have to worry as much about volatile factors, like hurricanes.

Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and certain wholly owned subsidiaries will be sold to the Farmers Exchanges, with parent Zurich Insurance Group AG contributing $2.43 billion and Farmers Exchanges $1.51 billion. Under a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement included in the deal, Farmers Exchanges will be able to sell personal lines products on MetLife's U.S. Group Benefits platform.

The sale of MetLife's property and casualty business would shake up the rankings of the largest underwriters of both homeowners and private auto insurance and lead Farmers to become the sixth-largest personal lines insurer in the U.S. on a pro forma basis. Farmers CEO Jeff Dailey during an earnings conference call said the acquisition will allow Farmers Group and the Farmers Exchanges to make progress that would have taken them years to accomplish on their own.

In a note, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan said the deal will provide MetLife with "greater capital flexibility" and could be a boon for the stock as the insurer was "never getting credit for their P&C business."

The deal confirms the importance of scale, including operating leverage and data inputs for granular pricing and underwriting analyses, as well as having multiple personal lines distribution channels, according to Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields. The deal also is "yet another" challenge for smaller personal insurers, he said in a note.

MetLife shares ended the week down 2.68%.

Companies in the managed care space fared poorly in a week where there were several positive developments in the race to produce and distribute an effective vaccine against COVID-19. Although widespread vaccination would be a "very clear positive" over the long term, Esterov said there are still mixed implications for the managed care players over the short term.

"Healthcare utilization is showing signs of returning closer to normal baseline historical levels, but at the same time, at the present, they're still incurring ongoing COVID costs," he said.

Esterov pointed out that it remains unclear how much a vaccine will ultimately cost insurers. Even if there is no cost to those being vaccinated, that does not mean providers will not charge fees for administering the shots, part of which may fall on insurers.

Humana Inc., Centene Corp. and Molina Healthcare Inc. all found spots among the biggest losers of the week as their stocks declined 5.30%, 6.16% and 6.31%, respectively.

Anthem Inc.'s stock finished the week down 3.71%, while UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s shares lost 3.75%.

Cigna Corp. shares also finished in the red in the same week it secured the remaining regulatory approvals to complete the delayed sale of its U.S. group disability and life business to New York Life Insurance Co.