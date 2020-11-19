Mercedes-Benz sharpens focus on luxury in pursuit of double-digit profit margin

Daimler AG's premium Mercedes-Benz brand will intensify its focus on the luxury car segment as part of sweeping changes it hopes will lead to a double-digit profit margin by 2025, senior executives said in a brand strategy presentation Oct. 6.

Pricing power will take priority over volume as the company trims manufacturing capacity and intensifies its use of existing sites. Overall, it intends to reduce fixed costs by 20% by 2025 and cut variable costs and research and development spending in pursuit of lowering its break-even point. Mercedes-Benz will also seek to raise the profile and electrify more of its most expensive products marketed under the exclusive Maybach, AMG and G sub-brands.

"With intelligent market steering, we will grab as much market share as we can while respecting price premium. We will be even more choosy, and positions that don't meet our margin requirements, we won't allocate capital to them," said Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler and head of the Mercedes-Benz brand.

The strategy reflects the company's expectation of sustained growth in the luxury segment. Its traditionally higher profits will enable Mercedes-Benz to generate cash for new technologies being adopted across the industry, such as electrification and autonomous driving. Kallenius said the company needs to move "faster" on these.

A focus on models with a higher sticker price will help the company avoid the losses many manufacturers face with their first fully electric vehicles, as margins are eroded by the high cost of battery packs.

"We think margins at that high end of EVs can be quite attractive from the word 'go,'" Kallenius said.

Outlining several future scenarios, CFO Harald Wilhelm said that under the most favorable, the company would reach a profit margin of 10% or higher by 2025, versus the 6% to 8% typically expected of automakers.

Progress already achieved in cost-cutting has lowered the company's break-even point and boosted its resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Fixed costs are now 10% lower than a year ago, executives said, while noting that there were temporary savings in 2020 from reduced marketing spend and government coronavirus support measures for staff wages.

Kallenius indicated that achieving the EU's 2020 CO2 emissions reduction target, which comes with the threat of fines, could be achieved if fourth-quarter sales of electrified cars were strong, though that is not guaranteed.

Investment in internal combustion engines will steadily decline, feeding into a targeted 20% drop in research and development spending by 2025. Acknowledging that this looks at odds with the company's technological ambitions, Kallenius said it is nonetheless achievable with a streamlined and less complex product portfolio.

A new revenue stream from in-car software-based services marketed to drivers could grow to €1 billion by 2025. Online car sales will also become more prominent, with a target of one in four cars sold online by the same year.

The sale of Daimler's site in Hambach, France, is emblematic of the company's plans to cut manufacturing capacity as it eases its focus on volume while increasing intensity of use at existing sites. There are no plans to dispose of any other brands after recently turning over the Smart microcar to joint-venture production in China with Geely.

Kallenius said Mercedes-Benz believes it can reduce the cost of batteries to the sought-after $100 per KWh level by the middle of the decade, a price point seen as critical to making zero-emissions cars competitive with gasoline models. Unlike some automakers, the company does not view in-house battery production as a good use of capital and will instead focus on partnerships and contribute to the research efforts of suppliers.

The company's new S class sedan will offer, possibly from 2021, limited self-driving capability with a "valet parking" function where regulations permit, as well as novel rear-axle steering to tighten its turning radius. Production of the new generation S class will require 25% less labor than the outgoing model.