Mastercard, data center deals revive infotech M&A activity in June

The information technology sector saw a return to M&A activity in June, led by one of the first deals to reach near $1 billion in months.

The sector counted 132 transactions in June, marking a significant improvement from April and May when coronavirus concerns caused deal volumes to drop year over year by 45.5% and 51.7%, respectively. Despite the sequential spike in transactions, however, June deal volume was still down 14.8% compared to 2019, which itself was off by 21.7% from June 2018.

Leading the month was Mastercard Inc.'s $985.0 million acquisition of personal finance-solutions platform operator Finicity Corp., which marks another rung in Mastercard's scaffold as it builds a financial services company that "extends well beyond the cards adorned with its logo," according to 451 Research, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"These deals are all designed to give Mastercard a central role in various types of non-card transactions and infrastructure," 451 Research said in a report on the transaction. "The end goal for Mastercard is to embed itself at the infrastructure level within emerging financial services experiences entering the marketplace."

The deal compares to Visa Inc.'s January acquisition of Plaid Inc., which at $4.90 billion stands as the largest information technology transaction of 2020. The Finicity purchase also follows Mastercard's acquisitions of other financial technology firms like VocaLink, Transfast and Transactis, 451 Research noted.

Barclays PLC will advise Mastercard on the transaction. While this will be the first M&A deal for which Mastercard has tapped Barclays consultation, advisers from the same firm have helped the legacy credit card company with 17 equity deals prior to the Finicity transaction. Further, Barclays served as financial adviser for both Transactis and VocaLink when they sold to MasterCard in 2019 and 2017, respectively. Adviser fees were not disclosed for any of these deals.

Barclays was busy during June in the information technology space, also advising on the month's third largest deal, athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s $500.0 million acquisition of smart mirror company Curiouser Products Inc. Lululemon in October 2019 had participated in a $34.0 million funding round for Curiouser, and the June transaction represented Lululemon's acquisition of the remaining stake. This is the first time Barclays has advised Lululemon in an M&A transaction.

Lululemon could be using Curiouser's technology, which enables remote fitness coaching and consultations, to extend its reach into home fitness. More consumers are seeking remote fitness solutions after the coronavirus pandemic drove nationwide gym closures. Nearly one in five respondents to a 451 Research survey said they are using virtual and online classes more amid pandemic closures and social distancing mandates.

The second largest transaction of June saw real estate investment trust Equinix Inc. pick up a $764.0 million portfolio of 13 data centers across Canada. Not only has demand for data traffic swelled amid work-from-home policies and social distancing, but major cloud service providers like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. have recently moved to serving Canadian clients on Canadian servers, rather than U.S. servers, increasing demand for local data centers.

The acquisition will immediately make Equinix a nationwide provider of data center services in Canada. It also "positions the company as an 'edge' supplier for public cloud providers when they look to deploy in markets outside of Toronto and Montreal," 451 Research said in a note on the deal.