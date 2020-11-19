Marlborough Partners founding member sets up new debt advisory firm

Former Marlborough Partners managing partner Gurjit Bedi has reemerged, founding new debt advisory business Axis Arbor.

Bedi is joined by ex-Marlborough Partners colleague Holly Bott as managing director. She was a director at the debt advisory firm. Christopher Hall, a former finance partner at law firm Latham & Watkins, joins Axis Arbor as chairman.

The London-based firm will focus on European and U.S. financings, mainly advising private equity clients. It will also advise management teams, founders and corporates.

European and transatlantic financings are the firm's sweet spot, where there is a significant nexus between Europe and the U.S., servicing mid and large-cap clients in Europe.

An increasing number of European sponsors are going U.S. bound for acquisitions, particularly for tech-enabled assets, Bedi, managing partner at the firm, said in an interview. In certain scenarios, U.S. financings have become more applicable. A global business, which may be technically European headquartered, and has strong materiality with the U.S., is one example. "We've looked at U.S. financing for those scenarios. There's a bit of cross-pollination where U.S. financings have become directly more relevant."

Mid-market financing and U.S. Term Loan B would be the "sweet spot" for that scenario, Hall added.

Axis Arbor has been incorporated this week and is reaching out to clients.

Bedi left Marlborough Partners in September alongside fellow managing partner David Parker. He was a founding member of the firm, spending 10 years at Marlborough Partners and one year at its predecessor, Marlborough Advisers.