Market weakness highlights credit-quality changes in CDX HY index

The CDX HY 38 started its second week of trading by slipping under 104, weighed down by widening in the lower-quality names within the index in addition to a broad-market deterioration in risk assets.

The index, which rolled to a new set of names on March 28, finished lower for a sixth straight session on April 12. Having pushed up to indications on either side of 104.5 yesterday, the CDX HY 38 slipped back to 103.8 by the close, down from a 2022 high of 105.97 on April 4. The constituents of the CDX HY 38 are trading at the widest average spreads for the index in 18 months due to a sharp drop in the credit quality of the constituents between the 37 and 38 series.

Of the seven names that exited the index, six are rising stars that earned upgrades to investment grade. Outlier First-Citizens Bank & Trust was bought by an investment-grade company. More importantly, five of the seven names added to the index have defaulted within the last four years.

New to the index are Domtar Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Hilton Domestic Operating, Frontier Communication Corp., iHeartCommunications, Weatherford International, and Hertz Corporation. They replaced Freeport-McMoRan, Ovintiv, Dell Inc., Toll Brothers, Kraft Heinz Foods, Targa Resources Partners, and First-Citizens Bank & Trust.

In their fair value estimates of the roll, banks had expected around a full-point decline to the reconstituted 38 contract, with around $0.90 of that attributable to the portfolio composition change and the remainder to maturity extension. In the event, the contract opened 80 bps lower and dipped to a two-week low of 104.54 before pushing back to within a whisker of 105 at the end of its inaugural trading session. March 29 trades in the 105.93 area marked the high close for an on-the-run contract since Feb. 16.

"The 38 series was heavily traded out of the gate, with lots of action and strong volumes," said a veteran trader with one U.S. investment bank. "It traded richer than where we pegged it, but valuation was a little more fluid this time around," the banker added, noting that six of the seven names in the new pool do not currently trade actively in credit default swaps, or CDS, which insure the debtholder in the event of non-payment.

To account for this unique challenge, IHS Markit added a cash-adjusted liquidity-based inclusion criterion on top of the CDS liquidity-based inclusion rule applied to recent rolls "as a means to increase the correlation to the high yield cash market, while at the same time controlling for [sector weighting] between the CDX HY and the cash market," according to a Markit spokesperson.

Bank analysts said they based their spread estimates on relative levels versus cash bonds, for example taking bonds that are closest to the five-year tenor and assuming a cash-CDS basis of negative 30 bps.

Caesars Entertainment (B/B2) has 6.25% senior secured notes due 2025 that were trading just north of 103 the week before the roll and that hit a one-month low on Monday, at 101.875, and some 8.125% unsecured seven-year bonds that dipped to 105.25 from pre-roll trades in the high 106 range. Caesars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2015 and embarked on a two-year, $18 billion restructuring that involved transferring ownership of 19 casinos to a new real estate investment trust (REIT) that now controls 29 gaming locations.

Five-year unsecured bonds issued by Hilton Domestic established a new low of 101.375 on March 25 and were back there on Monday after trading a point higher in the interim. Those 5.375% bonds were trading lightly and 0.75 points higher on Monday's relief rally, for a yield of about 4.215%. The issuer is rated Ba1 by Moody's.

iHeartCommunications (B+/B2) has 5.25%, five-year senior secured notes that were trading flat to the close, at 96.75, about a point above where they were before the roll and 2.5 points below their March 30 high trade. The borrower's 8.375% seven-year senior notes, which were nudging 104 on April 4, hit a one-month low of 102.5 yesterday for a yield of around 7.041%. When parent iHeartMedia Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2018, the company listed $20.3 billion in outstanding debt. It emerged in May 2019 a good deal leaner, having slashed its debt load to $5.75 billion.

Oilfield-service company Weatherford (B-/B2) last year pushed out its maturity wall with a series of refinancings and debt repayments. It has a six-year offering of 6.5% senior secured notes that slipped below 102 at Monday's close, from trades on either side of 103 ahead of the roll. Weatherford filed a pre-packaged Chapter 11 petition in July 2019 after a global restructuring effort and several divestitures failed to mitigate the effects of a prolonged slide in oil prices. When it emerged five months later, it had pared its $8.34 billion debt pile to about $6.2 billion.

Losses among Hertz's 4.625% five-year senior notes were tempered by an early-April upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, which raised the company's unsecured debt to B+, citing deleveraging enabled by record-high used car prices. The bonds were trading with a 93 handle but continued to a one-month low of 92.625 and a yield of about 6.490%. Hertz filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and emerged in June 2021 some $5 billion lighter on the debt front and "stronger than previously anticipated, with earnings boosted in the near-term by an industry fleet size that lags the recovery in rental demand," according to a Nov. 17 Moody's report. The issuer is rated BB-/B2.

Regarding another borrower to emerge from a lengthy reorganization in 2021, Frontier's 5.875% five-year senior secured notes straddled 98 ahead of the roll, advancing around 1.5 points before sliding back to trades just south of 98 and a yield of around 6.324%. Its 6.75% unsecured seven-year bonds hit 92.625 on the lows on Monday versus pre-roll trades around 95.5. Frontier eliminated about $11 billion of debt through a year-long restructuring and now carries issuer ratings of B-/B3/BB-.

Domtar Corp. is the only addition to the HY38 series with CDS liquidity, its five-year CDS having hit a high of 480.71 bps at the end of January, versus lows around 77.25 bps this time last year. The borrower's 6.75% senior secured notes due 2028, issued in October 2021, were probing par the week before the roll and were last quoted at 100.25 on April 1. Ratings downgraded Domtar to BB, from BBB-, following the company's November 2021 acquisition by Karta Halten. Moody's had in September assigned the borrower a Ba2 issuer rating.