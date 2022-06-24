Market turbulence stifles recovery in European leveraged finance

Europe’s leveraged finance markets are open, but conditions remain difficult after the momentum that looked to be building towards a recovery before Easter failed to hold.

Indeed, it was another brutal start to leveraged markets this week as the iTraxx Crossover spiked to fresh series highs and even looked as if it may hit the 500 mark at one stage. Loans also came under pressure, with the average bid in the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) slipping to a new low since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and breaching 96 for the first time since November 2020, to sit at 95.62 by Wednesday’s close.

European markets started to show some signs of stability by mid-week, led by high-yield, though loans have not yet followed suit. This backdrop was not enough to save Europcar's deal though, with the borrower cancelling a planned €150 million offering of 3% mirror notes, while Work Zone Safety Group priced a €100 million fungible add-on to its E+375 term loan due September 2026 at 95, from initial talk of 97-97.5.

The latest bout of market turbulence came after the U.S. rate hike on May 4, which first brought what looked to be a relief rally, before markets reversed into another sell-off. If nothing else, the Fed’s move confirmed that monetary policy is tightening as the world economy continues to be hit by factors ranging from energy disruption and embargoes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to yet more supply chain problems coming from another round of lockdowns in China. What’s more — and unlike in the aftermath of the initial COVID-19 crisis — it is far from clear where the market can now look to for support at a time of rising inflation, or even stagflation. “Central banks aren’t coming to the rescue like they did in 2020 — they simply can’t this time,” said one investor source.

Awaiting clarity

While the U.S. central bank has been clear on its policy direction and commitment to tackle soaring inflation, the situation facing Europe and the ECB is a lot murkier. Here, the gap between headline and core inflation is much larger than it is across the pond, because the continent is far more reliant on Russian energy. But as the 10-year Bund yield this month breached 1% for the first time in eight years, the trajectory of European interest-rate expectations is apparent, and there is a sense that without a clearer path from the ECB, markets cannot return to anything like normality. “The market is risk-off and that won’t change until there is a clear message from the ECB,” said one manager.

Although rate concerns rank as by far the biggest challenge facing investors, European accounts in particular are reluctant to put money to work until there is an improvement in the unstable geopolitical situation caused by the Ukraine conflict. “Investors can price inflation and central risk but can’t price geopolitical risk,” said another London-based fund manager. “Until that goes away, it is very difficult to see a sharp snap-back in sentiment.”

Taken as a whole then, this state of play is some distance from where the market hoped it would be in the run up to the Easter break, when secondary markets were tightening and there was support for new loan issuance. Since then, however, primary activity across loans — and even more so in high-yield bonds — has been lacklustre. LCD data shows total loan volume in Europe (to May 6) is running 56% below this point last year, at €25 billion compared to €57 billion respectively, while the high-yield tally is 77% lower, down at €12.1 billion from €53 billion, with the latter market recording zero issuance in March and only €975 million-equivalent in April. “We are not getting a period of stability long enough to help build the confidence from which real deal flow can return,” said one banker.

Smooth operator

The European market is still operating, however, and last week Refresco closed its €3.4 billion-equivalent term loan B after a smooth syndication that brought a reverse-flex to both the margin and offer price on the €1.53 billion euro tranche. This closed at E+425 with a 0% floor offered at 99, though the piece benefited from strong roll interest with most of the new money in the deal coming on the dollar tranche. In this week’s difficult sessions, the loan has struggled to hold its level in secondary, dipping into a 97.75/98.75 market on Wednesday from a 99/99.375 context on the break on May 5.

There has been enough loan volume to provide 'new world' pricing indications to reflect the current paradigm, though bankers warn of a disconnect between well-liked existing credits such as Refresco and new, untested names. Just this week, for example, OptiGroup held a call to present a €515 million term loan backing its buyout by FSN, which was guided at E+525 with a 0% floor offered at 94-95. Sources said the deal had been out to early birds for some time before formal launch, with investors struggling to put a price on the first-time borrower. LCD data shows margins and yields for euro-denominated single-B loans moving back towards initial post-COVID-19 levels on a three-month rolling basis, at E+445.5 bps and 4.78% respectively by the end of April.

A stab in the dark

For bonds, issuers and underwriters are left in a chicken-and-egg scenario, whereby the dearth of supply means pricing benchmarks are virtually non-existent. “There has been clear dialogue with investors on price, but no one wanted to be the first to move at much higher levels than January,” said one banker. Levels are roughly assumed to be two points higher than they were in January, though the market is clearly treacherous.

Just this week, for example, CVC-backed Spanish football investment vehicle Loarre showed how far expectations had moved even for double-B names, when it went out with IPTs on the €500 million fixed-rate portion of its two-part €850 million secured deal at 7%-area yield, from previous whispers in a low-6% context, with price talk then coming at 6.5% coupon at 96.6 for a 7.125% yield. According to LCD data, the last time a secured double-B rated issue landed above 7% on a coupon or yield basis was when storied Italian ferry operator Moby (then BB-/Ba2 rated) priced its €300 million 2023 bond at 7.75% back in February 2016. Prior to the market closure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the average new-issue yield in this rating category stood at just 3.02% for the three months ended Feb. 28, according to LCD data.

Pricing on other post-Easter deals was made to look like a stab in the dark, despite extensive pre-screening for transactions from Miller Homes and Biofarma. “Different countries, sectors and credit stories, different owners, different docs language, but all faced inexorably the same difficult price exercise discovery,” wrote Sergio Grasso, head of investment at Gamalife, on the situation faced by borrowers in a Market View published this week.

Price talk has generally been slow in coming, while trading has been disappointing in most cases. For example, both tranches of the £815 million two-part secured bond offering backing Apollo’s buyout of U.K. housebuilder Miller Homes have traded lower in secondary since pricing at the end of April, while trading in Biofarma’s €345 million of E+575 FRNs is said to be light.

This is despite the use of floating-rate instruments designed to take advantage of CLO demand for paper, as well as counter-duration nerves amid a highly rates-sensitive market. LCD data shows the year-to-date (to May 6) share of FRNs in European high yield is now running at the highest level since 2007, at 27.6%. Managers say there is demand for the convexity offered by fixed-rate paper — and especially high-coupon fixed-rate deals — but that the focus on floaters is set to remain until there is more clarity on rates.

Pots of gold

The low leveraged finance issuance volumes have also come despite what are thought to be healthy cash balances across the market, with 83% of participants in a second-quarter survey of European high-yield investors by Bloomberg Intelligence, for example, reporting 3% cash in their portfolios, and cash levels understood to be as high as between 5% and 10% anecdotally. That said, this is not just cash waiting for the right opportunity, as it is also there as a buffer against potential outflows, managers caution.

The market across both bonds and loans also has other structural factors in its favour. “There is very little maturity pressure in Europe, and borrowers now have very loose docs,” said one investor. Last year’s highly clement conditions allowed all but the most-challenged of credits to push out their maturities, and LCD data projects that refinancing pressure does not get uncomfortable in Europe until 2025.

This technical should help keep European corporate default rates low for some time yet, managers say. Ratings pressure is so far generally focused on downgrades to outlooks or one-notch moves from single-B flat, though there have been a handful of recent moves into triple-C for names such as Adler, Corestate and Boparan.

These credits (not least Adler) include some large capital structures, though sources note that trading volumes — as they have been throughout this latest crisis — are light. “People seem keen to avoid the mistake of 2020 after the initial shock of COVID-19, when they sold at discounts only to see prices move up again,” said one manager.